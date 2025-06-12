Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Most people aren’t following this important dietary advice. Are you?

By Anahad O’Connor
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Studies suggest that eating fish is good for your brain, eye and cardiovascular health. Photo / 123rf

Studies suggest that eating fish is good for your brain, eye and cardiovascular health. Photo / 123rf

Eating seafood is good for your brain, eye and heart health. But 90% of US adults aren’t eating enough.

Are you eating enough seafood?

It’s full of vitamins, minerals and protein, and it’s an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, a critical nutrient that our bodies need but can’t produce.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle