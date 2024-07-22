Matakana

New Zealand has a tonne of fascinating little towns, and Matakana is one of the most charming ones. About an hour away by car from central Auckland, Matakana is one of the best places for a relaxing weekend.

Though the town is less adventurous than the others on the list, you can still have a fun time exploring the neighbourhood. In the morning, you can check out the Matakana Village Farmers’ Market, open every Saturday from 8am to 1pm. Here, you can find local produce, from good wine, artisan bread, and cheese, as well as other souvenirs to take home. It’s next to the river, so you can enjoy a quick walk, too. Just make sure you get a warm cup of the delicious hot chocolate from Honest Chocolat, and stay cosy.

If you have the time, drive to Tāwharanui Regional Park, a sanctuary home to New Zealand birdlife, and keep your peepers peeled for kākā and kiwi.

Coromandel

If we’re talking about a picture-perfect spot on the North Island, Coromandel is one of the most beautiful spots you can drive to over the weekend. Before even arriving in town, you’ll get to drive an incredibly scenic route that skims the coastline.

Despite being popular in the summer for its gorgeous beaches, one of the best things you can enjoy in the Coromandel during the winter is a quick dip at the famous Hot Water Beach. Within two hours each side of low tide, you can find hot water bubbling in the sand and dig your own spa pool on the beach.

Take note that locals request visitors to refrain from eating or drinking while bathing at the Hot Water Beach. There are however, a lot of nearby spots to eat, like the Hot Waves Cafe for homemade food, Colenso for cakes and sweet treats, and Hotties Beachfront Eatery for delicious food and equally delicious coastal views.

There are also a lot of arts and crafts spots that showcase the local scene, from galleries and studios to DIY workshops.

If additional relaxing is more your bag, you can book a spa day at the Earth Energies Sanctuary and Lost Spring geothermal pools, or a unique rainforest retreat at the Wairua Lodge.

Hot Water Beach is a popular activity in summer, but in the winter, you’ll enjoy it with fewer crowds. Photo / The Coromandel

Rotorua

Home to New Zealand’s geothermal activities, Rotorua is a no-brainer winter spot.

The three-hour drive from Auckland to Rotorua is definitely worth it, especially if you love a good pampering. First things first though — you’ll have to book a cultural tour at Te Puia to visit the largest natural geyser in the Southern Hemisphere, the Pōhutu Geyser, and enjoy a guided tour to learn about Māori art and culture.

After that, warm up at New Zealand’s most famous geothermal mud spa, Hell’s Gate. The 10,000-year-old mud spa cleanses, exfoliates, and rejuvenates your entire body but visitors are advised to take togs they no longer care about as the smell of sulphur is long-lasting.

If that’s not up your alley, relax at one of Rotorua’s luxurious hot tubs and spas. There are various options to choose from since the spa scene is one of the country’s most booming. You can opt for an outdoor tub, like the Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua, or a luxury pool like the Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, which only opened in 2023.

READ MORE: The family friendly guide to campervanning in Rotorua in winter

Experience a mud spa at Hell's Gate. Photo / Miles Holden

Ruapehu

Now, let’s talk about some thrilling outdoor fun, where Ruapehu is your go-to.

There are plenty of things to do here, but one thing you should not miss out on is skiing and snowboarding in Whakapapa and Tūroa. Start your snow-filled day with a ride on the Sky Waka gondola up Mount Ruapehu for a gorgeous view of the area.

If you want to fill up your tummy before cruising the snow-capped fields, dine at the Knoll Ridge Chalet, a 2020m above-ground restaurant, and the highest dining experience in New Zealand. During winter, you can dine at the Pātaka Cafe (te reo for “larder”) and Four Peaks Alley, while drinking up both a hot coffee and the far-reaching views.

After some well-deserved treats (for the eyes and the stomach), skiiers and snowboarders can access the Whakapapa ski area and its ample white powder from Knoll Ridge Chalet. Don’t worry if you’re a newbie, because Whakapapa has the Happy Valley to help beginners as well as pint-sized skiers and snowboarders. If you want a bigger challenge, Tūroa is the area to go, with its 722m vertical drop.

If you’re not a powder-hound, Ruapehu is also the walking, hiking and cycling capital of the North Island, and waterfall hikes are particularly rewarding. Visit Waitonga Falls for Tongariro National Park’s highest waterfall, gushing from 39m above, or Magawhero Falls, which is the park’s most popular.

For cyclists, the Ohakune Old Coach Road offers an easy 15km grade two-level trail which can be completed over two to three hours, allowing for plenty of post-pedal time for hot dinners and hot tubs.

READ MORE: More top things to do in Ruapehu in winter

The Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa ski area takes you to the Knoll Ridge Cafe. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Queenstown

Queenstown is well-known as New Zealand’s adventure capital, and the cold winter doesn’t stop the fun in this region. First off, you have the three most populated skifields in the country nearby: The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Cardona ski fields.

Further away, you can reach Treble Cone ski area in roughly 90 minutes by car. Pick one and enjoy a day full of fun and snow. You can even try night skiing at Coronet Peak - the only skifield in New Zealand that offers it.

After a cold day on the slopes, indulge in a warm and rejuvenating soak in the much-loved Onsen Hot Pools. You can either go simple with a classic hot tub session or go full luxury with a relaxing spa treatment.

Queenstown is also the perfect place to be in August for Winter Pride. As the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest pride festival - held from August 22 to September 1 - you can expect a full 11 days of music, snow, dance parties, and free family friendly events.

Don’t leave Queenstown without hitting the otherworldly stargazing spots to see the brightest stars, and if you’re lucky enough, you may be able to witness the Southern Lights, Aurora Australis or Milky Way core.