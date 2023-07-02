Cathedral Cove Cruises take small numbers to see local highlights such as Cathedral Cove. Photo / Supplied

Ken Hindmarsh is the owner and skipper at Cathedral Cove Cruises, and there’s nothing he’d rather do than get you on the water.

It’s quite simply the ocean, the bush and the scenic beauty that makes Mercury Bay and its surrounds such a great place to visit. It’s also a mecca for fishing, diving, scenic boat tours and anything water related, plus the beaches are fantastic and the village stores welcome every visitor with a smile.

While here, you have to experience Cathedral Cove Cruises. Our scenic tour from Whitianga to Cathedral Cove is a must. The unique geology, caves and sea life make a cruise very special. We think that our tour is the best way to see Cathedral Cove. The beaches are stunning from the sea and the Orua Sea Cave is a spectacular place to visit and is often commented on as the best part of the tour. We have a lot of fun on board.

The whole trip is truly a great experience, a mix of the known spots and the lesser-known surprises. You’ll love the photography, the snorkelling - and the bits that we don’t share as it spoils the moment, as well as the photo!

If you are stuck on land for your visit, there are several amazing to-dos, including, the iconic Hot Water Beach, The Lost Spring thermal pools and day spa or you can simply frequent one of our cafes, bars and eateries. Our wonderful i-Site ladies will be happy to customise an itinerary for you.

We have a very active Mercury Bay Business Association in the Coromandel. It’s a small group of business people who create events and activities to encourage tourism in the area. There will be several weekend activities in Whitianga from now until Christmas and the summer holidays. Follow the business association on Facebook or check out whitianga.co.nz to see what’s coming up. There are lots of events coming to town so keep an eye out for the next big Whitianga must-do.

I’d advise staying here for at least two nights; you cannot do everything in one day. Enjoy the drive and take your time. There is fabulous accommodation like Oceanside Motel with sea views, and Oceans Resort, which has a heated pool and tennis courts.

So many people are under the impression that Mercury Bay is currently closed off and too hard to get to. That’s a bit of a headache for us local business owners. The roads are fine and it’s only the 25A road that is closed. From Auckland and Hamilton - on a good day - it’ll only add an extra 20 minutes to your journey.

For more, see cathedralcovecruises.co.nz