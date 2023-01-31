The beachfront pool at COMO Laucala Island Resort. Photo / COMO Laucala Island Resort

Beach. Sleep. Eat. Repeat. Fiji is the ultimate flop-and-drop destination, but scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find something to suit every style of holiday-maker.

Water devotees

If ever there was a place where you might wish you were a fish, it’s Fiji. More than 1000 species call these waters their home and pretty much any complimentary resort snorkel will put a bright blue starfish in eyeshot. For something to really show off about, Fiji is one of the only places in the world where you can swim, snorkel or dive with manta rays. Frequently spotted between May and October, Manta Channel in the Yasawa Islands is arguably the most accessible location, with various tour operators making the experience an easy one. If you’re keen to differentiate one clownfish from another, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is the only resort in Fiji that offers snorkelling accompanied by a marine biologist. From here you’re also on the doorstep to the world-famous Namena marine reserve. A diver’s paradise and on par with Taveuni Island – regularly dubbed the holy grail of vibrant coral.

Almost every complimentary resort snorkel will put vibrant coral in your peripheral. Photo / Getty Images

Luxury lovers

When it comes to Fijian luxury, you need only know two things: over water and Oprah Winfrey. Fiji boasts a handful of resorts with over-water villas – the epitome of exotic accommodation of course - but only Koro Sun Resort features floating over-water bures. With adults-only options and a complimentary kayak attached to every deck, guests can directly access the resort’s sheltered lagoon whenever the urge takes them. Which is often because it’s heaven in a basin.

Sitting on the northeastern coast of Taveuni is Laucala Island Resort (pronounced La-thah-la). Now owned by the co-founder of Red Bull and operated by Como Hotels and Resorts, there are just 25 standalone villas occupying a private tropical island, of which Oprah once took a fancy and rented out the entire resort. With an infinity pool overlooking the private beach, a beautiful lagoon, prestigious dining and minibars stocked with complimentary Red Bull (amidst the high-end liquors), it’s little wonder Lady O gave it her seal of approval.

25 standalone villas occupy a private tropical island at Laucala Island Resort. Photo / Jason Busch_COMO Laucala Island Resort

Spa seekers

A by-product of our luxury category, Fijian spa experiences are so divine, they deserve a sub-section all of their own. It is at the aforementioned Laucala Island Resort where guests can also enjoy spa treatments using products made in COMO Laucala Island’s very own distillery. Or, should you be feeling the pioneering spirit of Fiji’s health-giving history, make a beeline for the award-winning Baravi Spa at Yasawa Island Resort. Home to Fiji’s first beachfront spa and just as dreamy as day dot. For something as irresistible as it is intriguing, Nanuku Resort Fiji administers its massage treatments from a private treehouse-style platform, suspended within an ancient dilo tree and stretched out before the water.

Enjoy a Nanuku Resort Fiji spa massage from a treehouse-style platform. Photo / Supplied

Adventurists

It’s impossible to convince a sun-worshipper, but some people get bored on a beach lounger. If you’re a poolside thumb twiddler, Talanao Treks offer multi-day, cross-island hikes for active relaxers. Ranging between one and two nights, trek into the heart of Viti Levu, the country’s largest island, crossing rocky crags and cooling off in crystalline rivers. Nights are spent at highland villages, lodging overnight in community halls.

For adventures away from almost everyone, catch a one-hour flight from Nadi to the island archipelago of Kadavu. The little-known Vatalutu Trail deposits hikers on a deserted beach at the end of a three-hour trail. Alternatively, try a multi-day kayak adventure with Sea Kayak Fiji. The Great Astrolabe Reef protects Kadavu’s islands from ocean swells. As pristine as the day they were forged, the near-empty beaches are the stuff of dreams.

Waterfall pit stops while hiking the island archipelago of Kadavu. Photo / Getty Images

Family funsters

It’s a well-known fact that Fijians adore children so you’d be hard-pushed to find a family resort without kids’ club facilities and round-the-clock activities such as island crafts and beach volleyball. If your tots are too small for a club, there’s a wealth of babysitters all dying to pinch the cheeks of your pēpē. For family days out, Kula Wild Adventure Park on the main island of Viti Levu is brimming with reptiles, birdlife and elevated boardwalks weaving through huge walk-through enclosures. With the opportunity to hand-feed sea turtles and whizz down a 100-metre jungle waterslide. For days when the little ones have energy to burn, the Coral Coast’s Ecotrax experience is a three-hour electric-assisted bike ride following the old sugar cane tram line. With two bikes permanently fixed to a carriage, riders can pedal side by side through villages, coastline and rainforest before arriving at a secluded beach. All those between the ages of one and three get to ride for free, with complimentary child seats provided.

Tweens and teens

Ahh adolescence: the perennial need to both one-up your mates and never bear the brunt of their disapproval. The Fijian answer is Big Bula Waterpark. Conveniently located in Denarau, it’s home to the world’s largest inflatable waterpark as well as “Fijian Falls”, a more traditional waterpark boasting every flume, chute and hydroslide in the repertoire. Daredevils (sticking within the parameters of their mother’s comfort zone) can try a single or tandem paragliding experience with Hydro Sports Fiji. There are also jet ski safaris and high-octane tubing on offer. For seriously good schoolyard bragging, snorkelling with sharks will put the young and fearless face-to-face with black and white tip reef sharks. A South Sea Cruises tour departs Port Denarau daily, cruising to Barefoot Kuata Resort in the southern Yasawa Islands, where you’ll first swim with sharks (as long as 1.8 metres if you’re “lucky”) before spending the remainder of the day at Barefoot’s beautiful beach.

Swim with black tip reef sharks in Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

Culture vultures

Fiji souvenirs might include a bottle of Noni body lotion, but be warned, once you meet Fijian children, you’ll want to take one of them home, too. Where possible, avoid kidnap charges – but do make time for a traditional Fijian village visit. Companies like Awesome Adventures service various island resorts, escorting guests to communities where you can wander freely through the village, stopping to meet the locals and observe daily life. Other tours include market excursions and a visit to the local school where you’ll be met by a brigade of cheeky grins. It does pay to read up on village etiquette, and if you’d like, you can take some gifts for the villagers and children. Books, crayons and pens are well-received but emailing your resort for suggestions beforehand is useful. Another mainstay at many resorts, and an experience you won’t want to miss is lovo night: a traditional method of cooking whereby food is cooked below ground using hot stones, much like a Māori hāngī.

Wander freely through the village, stopping to meet the locals on a village tour. Photo / 123rf

Solo travellers

You’ve arrived solo, right? So the only person to satisfy is yourself. Hurrah. For social interaction, head to one of Fiji’s floating pontoons and spend the day sipping cocktails in the sunshine. Both Cloud Nine and Seventh Heaven boast multi-level floating platforms, decked out with sun loungers and direct access to the water for snokelling, SUP boarding, jet-skiing... you name it. With bars, food options and DJs all onboard, it’s as easy to make a quick friend as it is a Mojito. Another way to meet people from across the globe is by undertaking volunteer work. Stay at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and lend a hand in building new facilities for the local Conua School. Volunteer your time over 1-2 days and finish up with a visit to the Tavuni Hill Fort cultural site. Alternatively, hitting the beach for a week, with noise-cancelling headphones and no other intention than to ignore the world for a while is more than acceptable. Nay, commendable.

The two level floating platform at Cloud 9. Photo / Cloud 9, via new.com.au

Romantics

Hopeless romantics listen up. Everyone else, take note and earn yourself some brownie points. First off, get your accommodation right – midday crab racing with a troop of toddlers doesn’t spell romance. But Turtle Island in the Yasawas certainly does. Offering private beach picnics in quiet coves and on a lick of ice-white sand, the Champagne flows and there won’t be another soul in sight. Come nightfall, they also provide a candle-lit dinner for two on a floating pontoon; your dinner is delivered by boat. Then there’s the Lomani Wai experience at the Radisson Blu on Denarau Island. Enjoy a three-course meal in the lagoon pool. Yes, we said in the lagoon pool. You’re barefoot and lapped by water the entire time. Tropical sunset cruises and a smooch under a waterfall will easily ramp up the romance, while escaping to your own private island for an afternoon, courtesy of Likuliku Lagoon Resort will feel like you’ve won the love lottery.

Dinner for two on a floating pontoon at Turtle Island Fiji resort. Photo / Turtle Island Fiji

