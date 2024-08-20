Plan now and play later

LOTR Stage Show

Heading to Tāmaki Makaurau for a big event? Double the fun by adding a day or two either side for your stay and explore Auckland your way.

Any time’s a good time to visit familiar favourites and discover new places in Aotearoa’s biggest city. There’s fun to be had in Auckland year-round, whether you like a cosy, cool-weather escape, a spring adventure, summer beach days or autumn getaways.

If you’re travelling to Auckland for a special reason, why not make a proper break of it and plan some fun around the main event? Here are some details on big things to look forward to, as well as ideas to tag on to your trip to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Haka at Eden Park – September 29

Help bring the crown for the world’s largest haka home by playing your part in New Zealand’s attempt to reclaim the Guinness World Records™ title for the world’s largest haka. The haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa, but the current title is held by 4028 men and women who performed a mass haka in France 10 years ago.

Local organisers are counting on a 10,000-strong crowd to head to Eden Park on Sunday, September 29 to reclaim what’s ours and raise funds for the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust. Register at hakarecord.co.nz to be part of this historic occasion. You’ll be in good company alongside some of Aotearoa’s most celebrated musicians, sporting icons, and kapa haka legends.

If you’re coming to Eden Park to put New Zealand rightfully back in the record books, get to Tāmaki Makaurau early and make a long weekend of it. It’s the start of the school holidays and life gets busy, so make sure you get plans underway now.

Did you know that you can even stay at Eden Park itself? Staydium Glamping is the brain-child of the Eden Park team. Be warned – you might need to book your Staydium Glamping stay for another time as availability is limited. There are two Staydium Glamping domes positioned two metres apart, but each has doors facing in opposite directions for privacy.

The domes are fully decked out, complete with stylish furnishings, state-of-the-art technology and comfortable queen-sized beds. Each dome sleeps two and has its own private bathroom with a toilet, shower and basin. Each booking includes a stadium tour and free parking. See more at canopycamping.co.nz/staydium.

Keep for a bite to eat? Close to Eden Park is Dominion Rd and its world of established dining spots – including the popular Petaling Malaysian Restaurant and many cafes specialising in dumplings and other cuisine. The closest hotel to Eden Park is the new SOHO Auckland Hotel at 180 Stoddard Rd. Bringing a touch of glamour to Mt Roskill and located half-way between the airport and the CBD, SOHO’s signature Tiger Bar & Restaurant serves fresh and inspired modern Indian and Asian-fusion cuisine.

Step into the excitement of test-match rugby at the All Blacks Experience, a guided and interactive journey through Aotearoa’s rugby story. You’ll find All Blacks Experience in the SkyCity precinct, at 88 Federal St. Book online at experienceallblacks.com.

The same building is also home to Wētā Workshop Unleashed, an inside look at the world of some of New Zealand’s most creative minds, including the Kiwis behind the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale at The Civic, November 5-November 24

Tolkien fans have even more reason to be excited, with the debut of The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale at The Civic on November 5. The musical is on for a strictly limited season, so secure your tickets now at ticketmaster.co.nz.

Keen for something a bit different in the Auckland ‘Shire’? A quick Uber ride away from The Civic is Galatos St, off Karangahape Rd. There, you’ll find a place to test your skills and have fun at Sweet Axe – a place to throw axes for fun right in the heart of Auckland. Do plan the timing though – for obvious safety reasons you need to be sober when you have your session.

If you’re worried about your axe-throwing technique and simply can’t look at others wielding sharp objects, perhaps you might like to try a place where you can see nothing at all (with no axes around)?

A short walk from The Civic, Dans Le Noir? Auckland is a dining experience held in the dark (as its name suggests) at Grand Millennium Auckland hotel on selected Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. You might not be able to see anything as you eat, but your other senses will love it!

It’s always a good time to visit Auckland. Build a fun itinerary around some of Tāmaki Makaurau’s biggest events and discover the city in your own way. See Aucklandnz.com to discover all of Auckland, in one place.