New homes, enduring comfort

As Cambridge in the Waikato region continues to thrive, Bridleways Estate is emerging as a standout address – where location, community, and the benefits of living in a brand-new home come together.

With the recent completion of the new roundabout on Cambridge Rd, Bridleways now enjoys even better access while easing traffic flow through the estate, creating a cul-de-sac feel – a welcome improvement for current and future residents alike.

Bridleways’ masterplan is rapidly unfolding, revealing developer Matt Smith’s vision for a thoughtfully designed neighbourhood. Stages 1A and 1B are nearly sold out, with titled, build-ready sections now available in Stages 1C and 1D. All sites come with fibre and services already in place, making it the perfect time to secure your section and start planning your dream home.

Why choose a new home?

Bridleways Estate is designed to offer more than just a beautiful place to live – it’s a community where your investment in a new home is protected by the estate’s master-planned vision. Building new means enjoying the peace of mind that comes with solid construction, the latest building standards, and energy-efficient features that create a warm, dry, and healthy living environment year-round. Solar energy, rain water collection, higher insulation are just a few ways Bridleways is leading a lower maintenance, reduced energy costs and a healthier more comfortable way of living.

Buyers can select from beautifully crafted house and land packages with Bridleways’ trusted building partners or design a bespoke home with their architect and preferred builder, all within the estate’s carefully curated design guidelines. Whether you choose a package or a custom design, your new home will feature innovative architecture, natural materials, and landscaping that blends seamlessly with the environment.

A brand-new home provides effortless comfort: perfectly aligned insulation, double glazing to keep you cosy in winter and cool in summer, modern layouts for easy living, and future-ready infrastructure like fibre internet. These features don’t just make life more enjoyable –

they help reduce maintenance costs and provide long-term savings on utilities, making your investment smarter from day one.

By choosing Bridleways, you’re not just securing a new home – you’re buying into a neighbourhood with enduring value. With thoughtful design guidelines, quality builders, and the addition of community facilities like parks and a future commercial hub. Bridleways is built to hold its value and create a thriving, connected community. That means stronger resale potential and a lifestyle investment that benefits you now and in the future.

Location remains one of Bridleways’ greatest assets. Close to Cambridge’s highly regarded schools, the world-class Velodrome, and both racetracks, it places you at the centre of everything that makes Cambridge special. Enjoy the charm of a small town with beautiful parks, a hidden lake, and a rich heritage – all with excellent connections to Hamilton, Auckland, Tauranga, and beyond. Whether cycling the Te Awa River Trail or exploring local markets, Bridleways offers a lifestyle where you can escape the city rat race without sacrificing access to everything you need.

Bridleways Estate isn’t just a place to build a house – it’s where you can build your future. Explore by visiting www.bridleways.nz