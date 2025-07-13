Prefab works for Papakāinga

This article was prepared by Advance Build and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

It took just seven months for David and Tracey Panapa to complete their Netana-Panapa-Ahu Whenua Trust project. In that time, they built 10 houses and five tiny houses – all of which are comfortable, modern and durable.

How is such a quick turnaround possible? With the efficiency of prefabricated housing development from Advance Build. These carefully constructed Papakāinga houses are built quickly – without compromising on quality.

“I’m 100% satisfied with Advance Build,” Tracey says. “The quality with the houses was second to none for us. They’re warm, healthy homes for our whanau.”

With you all the way

Ivan Hauraki helped develop the Papakāinga project in Kaikohe. He says it’s important to partner with an experienced company like Advance Build.

“They were always part of the process, every step of the way,” he recalls. “Right from sitting down talking about it [to] resource consent [which] they work through [with] council. They’re always available and their product is one of the best.”

Speed and efficiency

Paul Jongenelen, who worked alongside Ivan in Kaikohe, says one of the biggest appeals of prefab is taking construction offsite and into a controlled factory environment.

“The benefits of using Advance Build and…prefabricated homes [is] you can have two parallel work streams,” he explains. “So we could work on the infrastructure and at the same time, Advance is building the houses in the factory.”

David Panapa agrees offsite construction drives the speed of prefabricated projects.

“Having a prefab home built offsite [means] everything’s under controlled environments,” he explains. “The elements of winter didn’t have any hindrance on the continuation of the build.”

A cost-certain approach (and guaranteed move-in date)

Taking construction offsite doesn’t only mean a quicker build – it also eliminates budget blowouts. Without weather delays or onsite labour challenges, it’s far easier to stick to a timeline. Which means you and your whānau can move into your new homes sooner.

“We know that we saved ourselves about 18 months to 2 years in terms of time,” Ivan says. “...If we had of gone the conventional way of preparing your site, then putting the houses on, that would have taken another year and a half.”

Service that stands out

From concept to completion, Advance Build ensures a seamless journey. The experienced team manages every step along the way, including:

● Whenua assessment

● Feasibility studies

● Building consents

● Resource consents

● Design

● Construction

● Council approvals

● Code Compliance Certificates (CCC)

● Infrastructure

● Project management.

As Paul says:

“Right from the tender stage, to the contract, to completion – they deliver. They deliver in time, to the budget [and] to the expected quality. I would highly recommend Advance.”

Tracey agrees.

“Working with Advance Build has been, in Maori terms, miharo. It’s been a blessing.”

The Advance Build advantage

Looking to start your own Papakāinga journey? A prefab housing project with Advance Build means:

● An efficient, time-certain build – no weather delays!

● Cost-certainty – by avoiding budget blowouts

● Hassle-free project experience, so you can enjoy the journey

● High-quality homes that will last for generations to come

● Customisable designs to fit your whānau’s unique needs

● An experienced, knowledgeable team in your corner.

