A 7-year-old boy was refused a passport for a family holiday because his name was a copyright infringement of the Star Wars franchise.
Christian and Becky Mowbray had booked a family trip to the Dominican Republic for the end of October, Suffolk News reported.
The family had not travelled since 2014 due to the couple’s intense work schedules, with Christian working as a soldier in the Corps of Royal Engineers, three hours northwest of London.
Issues arose when they attempted to get a passport for their youngest child. The boy was born on May 4, 2017, and because May 4 is colloquially known as Star Wars Day, the couple were inspired to name him after one of the characters.
Years later, however, the name Loki Skywalker Mowbray was problematic, the UK Home Office said.