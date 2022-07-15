Queenstown receives 'World's Greatest Places' recognition

Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Getty Images

Queenstown has been named one of the "World's Greatest Places" in Time Magazine's list of 50 "extraordinary travel destinations" around the world.

It is the only New Zealand destination to make the third annual list.

To compile the list, Time solicited nominations of places, including countries, regions, cities and towns, from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods was delighted by the news.

"International recognition like this is a great reminder that we live in one of the world's greatest places ... It's fantastic to be acknowledged internationally, especially after a tough couple of years," he said.