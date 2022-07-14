12 July 2022 | Haruru Falls (Paihia) and Rainbow Falls (Kerikeri) in spectacular form after a night of heavy rain across Northland. Video / Peter de Graaf

The wild weather experienced across the country is set to ease with a south-westerly flow expected to bring only a few showers throughout the weekend.

A fierce storm earlier in the week led to a month's worth of rain predicted in parts of North Island, northern and eastern parts of the South Island.

It also caused a giant slip on State Highway 1 north of Auckland and winds of up to 135km/h in Northland.

Heavy rain had been forecast in central and upper North Island last night, with MetService issuing warnings and watches in Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninsula, Auckland and Northland.

Rising river levels and flooded roads earlier this week left some Waikakaho Valley residents trapped. Photo / Supplied via Sam Price

Still in place this morning was a heavy rain watch for Bay of Plenty that would expire at 8am today. A strong wind watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula would conclude at 9am.

Another heavy rain watch was in place for Hawke's Bay north of Mohaka until 10am.

MetService had also issued a rare road snowfall warning for State Highway 1's Desert Rd, valid until 9am with 3-5cm of snow expected on the road near the summit.

Snowfall warnings were also in place for Crown Range Rd and SH8's Lindis Pass in the South Island, set to expire at 3pm and 6pm respectively.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said rain would ease by midday after last night's predicted upper North Island deluge.

A south-westerly flow would bring the odd shower to western parts of the country.

Bellam said temperatures would be consistent with average levels for mid-July, save for the likes of Wānaka, Queenstown and Alexandra which would register between 5-7C.

It was much the same come tomorrow, with most of the country expected to see good weather.

Only those in Invercargill, the West Coast, Christchurch, Wellington, Taranaki and western parts of Auckland could experience small pockets of rain.

With the third and deciding All Blacks vs Ireland rugby test to be held in Wellington tomorrow night, it appeared the weather was playing ball as showers were expected to clear in the afternoon, and southerlies dying out in the evening.

Sunday was forecasted to be an improvement on tomorrow with a ridge of high pressure over the North Island expected to bring sunny conditions.

Save for a few showers, Aucklanders would see mainly fine weather with temperatures holding at 14-15C.