Airbnb has revealed where Kiwis are searching to plan a winter escape. Photo / Unsplash

If you’re excited for a quiet winter getaway without the crowds there are a handful of cities you’ll want to avoid, if Airbnb search data is anything to go by.

The accommodation platform has revealed cities Kiwis are most interested in booking this winter. Cities were ranked according to the number of searches made between January 1 and March 15 for stays in June, July and August.

As Aotearoa’s darling of winter tourism, it’s no surprise Queenstown was the most-searched city for Airbnb stays during the snowy season.

The South Island destination, best known for its skifields, hiking trails, restaurants and stunning alpine scenery, has long been a favourite spot among international and domestic visitors, especially during June, July and August, reflected by a peak in visitor spending.

However, Kiwis aren’t just keen on an adventurous ski holiday, as Auckland and Christchurch were the next most-searched destinations, suggesting a desire for city breaks.

Top international destinations

You don’t need to be a travel agent or a tourism expert to know Kiwis love visiting (and moving to) Europe, the UK and Australia.

This year, most people have their eye on accommodation in London, a city with rich history, iconic landmarks and a world-class cultural scene. It’s also a prime gateway to the rest of Europe, enabling travellers to reach their second most-searched spot abroad, Paris.

The city of love has captured the hearts of Kiwis looking to escape the cold winter and offers a taste of French culture, from fashion and art to food and festivities. Interest could also be driven by the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Yet, these two spots aren’t without queues and crowds, especially during June to August, which is the peak season, as London received 19.2 million visitors in 2023, while Paris had 21.6 million. The Olympic Games also have Paris residents planning to move out of the city during the event to avoid crowds.

Closer to home, the third most-searched destination is the family favourite, Gold Coast. In 2023, New Zealand was Gold Coast’s largest source market with 144,000 visitors and the GC shows no sign of losing favour with Kiwis.

Airbnb also allows users to filter listings according to “type” and has found Kiwis have a penchant for nature-related accommodation. This winter, interest was highest for listings that fell into the categories Countryside, Beachfront and National Parks.

Airbnb has typically been seen as a cheaper alternative to hotels but the privately listed spots don’t always work out better for travellers’ wallets.

A recent Herald analysis of the prices of Airbnbs versus hotels found the average hotel price was cheaper in several cities internationally and domestically. This included winter hotspots,Auckland and London.

Hotels were significantly cheaper in Amsterdam, Singapore, London and Dubai. In New Zealand, the median price for hotels in Wellington, Wānaka and Kaikōura were all cheaper than Airbnb options.

For this reason, travellers may choose to research accommodation options with traditional providers such as hotels, motels and Bed and Breakfasts as well as private listing platforms like Airbnb and Bookabach.

Top domestic locations for winter stays

Queenstown, Otago

Auckland, Auckland

Christchurch, Canterbury

Wānaka, Otago

Wellington, Wellington

Taupō, Waikato

Dunedin, Otago

Ohakune, Manawatū-Whanganui

Hamilton, Waikato

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty

Top international locations for winter stays