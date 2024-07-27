The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub’s Zirque La La show

Unless they have a good sense of humour, I’d leave your nan (and your man) at home for this one. Having attended a few circus-type shows in the past I thought I knew what I was in store for. Aerials, extreme flexibility and foxy outfits. So far, so typical.

One of the performers at The Pink Flamingo Spiegel Club’s Zirque La La show. Photo / Katie Harris

But I had to ditch my preconceptions at the door. From the jump circus ring mistress LaLa and Monsieur Jerome’s bickering snatched the crowd’s attention, and the cheeky but sensual scenes from their fellow performers kept everyone’s eyes fixed on the stage.

The show itself is more akin to a comedy gig, and I wouldn’t advise sitting ringside if you can’t handle a few jibes. Outside of the theatrics and extreme acrobatics, the performance featured showgirl-style dancing, a mime and a topless burlesque performance.

Soak Bathhouse

My neck has been tight for the last few months. Nothing serious, just a bit of tension I can’t release no matter how many downward dogs I push through. The kind of mild discomfort you forget about amid the monotony of work, Netflix and eating out. It was only in its absence, following a massage and spa session at Soak Bathhouse at Mermaid Beach, that the stiffness I usually felt stood out.

Soak Bathhouse. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Soak Bathhouse is self-love to the extreme. There are numerous services to boost your wellbeing, ranging from the usual massage and steam to LED facials and mineral spas, all only minutes from the beach.

Tarte Beach House

If you’re going to be forfeiting a spot on the property ladder for an avocado on toast, it best have a boatload of the green stuff on it. The Kirra Beach House avo toast presents a good case against home ownership. When I stopped in, the riverside cafe was full of families coming in for a riverside Hampton-esque experience. The food was generally the same fare you’d see in any modern cafe in Auckland but, combined with the view, created a lavish afternoon dining experience.

Gin tasting

If you’re feeling virtuous following a Soak session, you can re-tox at Granddad Jack’s Craft Distillery in Burleigh Heads. I took the tour and got a behind-the-scenes look at how the Kiwi-founded distillery creates its award-winning spirits and liquors. And a warning, get an Uber there because you do several tastings.

Granddad Jack's Craft Distillery. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

SUP Yoga

I admit this is technically on the water. In my defence, if you don’t wear swimmers it’s still eligible for my list. Not to discount the difficulty of its land-based equivalent but stand-up paddle board yoga is seriously tricky. However, having Sarnia from Pure Aloha on the board next door did alleviate some of my concerns about slipping in.

During our session, she guided me through a series of poses before ending with a relaxing shavasana meditation on the water. Throughout the lesson she took dozens of photos and videos, which she sent as soon as our class ended - sorry to all my Instagram followers who were spammed.

Try yoga on a paddleboard with Pure Aloha on the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

You can’t really go to the Gold Coast without hitting up Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s got all the usual characters - koalas, kangaroos and wallabies, plus a huge croc. I did, and highly recommend, the lorikeet breakfast, which is in fact not a breakfast for humans, but for the feathered guests.

Word is it’s essentially illegal to visit the Goldy without stopping in at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

