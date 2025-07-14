Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Close encounters with grizzlies at Knight Inlet Lodge

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Grizzly bear in Knight Inlet, British Columbia, Canada. Photo / Jason Drake, Knight Inlet Lodge

Grizzly bear in Knight Inlet, British Columbia, Canada. Photo / Jason Drake, Knight Inlet Lodge

At breakfast time on the third morning, there’s a grizzly bear fossicking out the back of the lodge and a humpback whale in the water right out front.

Most of us opt for the bear. The lodge is built on a series of rafts, moored by the shore, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save