Air New Zealand is showcasing beloved Kiwi flavours in its latest menu. Photo / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is showcasing beloved Kiwi flavours in its latest menu. Photo / Air New Zealand

If you, like many Kiwis, are partial to a bag of chips and some Kiwi Onion Dip, then you’ll likely enjoy Air New Zealand’s latest menu.

The airline has launched its new long-haul menu for premiere passengers. Alongside fancy creations such as slow-cooked wild venison and crayfish bisque, passengers will enjoy a dish inspired by the flavours of Kiwi Onion Dip.

Of course, the airline won’t serve business class passengers a bag of chips and a tub of creamy dip.

Instead, they’ll get a slice of roasted potato topped with a dollop of onion crème fraîche whip and chives.

The new menu is now available and will only be available to passengers in premium economy and business premier on long-haul flights.

Air NZ’s long-haul menu is changed twice a year and this winter iteration will be “a little more hearty and a little more flavoursome,” according to the airline’s Head of Culinary.

As part of Air NZ’s ‘A Taste of Aotearoa’ dining concept, the menu focuses on regional produce and local flavours.

Other items on the menu include crayfish bisque, wild Fiordland Venison slow-cooked in red wine, smoked kahawai rillette and seared snapper with fresh dill.

However, these items change slightly depending on where travellers fly to and from.

Slow cooked wild Fiordland Venison with parmesan polenta. Photo / Air New Zealand

If you still have room for dessert, you’ll receive ambrosia ice cream served with raspberry frozen yoghurt, milk chocolate shards, marshmallows and sour cherry swirls.

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the menu was designed to showcase the “fabulous produce” Aotearoa has.

“It’s our privilege to showcase the best our country has to offer and share that with the world,” she said.

Ambrosia ice cream will feature on Air New Zealand's latest long-haul premium menu. Photo / Air New Zealand

Dishes included in ‘A Taste of Aotearoa’ premium menus departing from New Zealand:

· Confit potato with onion crème fraîche whip and chives

· Mānuka smoked rye sourdough

· Smoked kahawai rillette with celery, caper, parsley salsa and citrus

· Crayfish bisque with chive crème fraîche and sourdough croutons

· Slow-cooked wild Fiordland Venison with pancetta, parmesan polenta and balsamic roasted red onions

· Seared NZ snapper with escabeche vegetables, smoked mussels, white beans and fresh dill

· Ambrosia ice cream

A taste test of Air New Zealand’s new snacks

Air NZ recently made foodie news after revealing its newest snacks on domestic flights.

In October 2023, the airline asked people to volunteer to be ‘snacksperts’ who would judge what new snacks made it on board.

Eventually, 14 NZ suppliers were chosen, including Snackachangi vinegar and salt chips, Aotearoa chocolate coated pretzels and Dr Bugs lemon meringue pie popcorn treats.



