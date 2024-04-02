What’s the best place to stay in Fiji with kids?

Fiji has always proved popular as a family holiday destination. Photo / Getty Images

The appeal of Fiji as a family-friendly holiday destination for New Zealanders has long been discussed and virtually everyone who’s been will rattle off the same pros.

It’s a short 3-hour flight from Auckland, has a 1-hour time difference (or none, depending on daylight savings) making it perfect for sleep schedules, endless pool time, swim-up bars, and did someone say kids’ club?

So when my son and I touched down on Fijian shores a mere 12 months ago, I felt well prepared for the love affair I was about to have with this island paradise.

But what I wasn’t prepared for was just how easy Fiji was with kids, meaning that my favourite 4-year-old traveller and I now make virtually any excuse to get back there.

We’ve now made three trips, spread over seven resorts. We’ve done our fair share of research, made our judgments and debated kids’ club quality over mocktails.

So where are our favourite spots to get the ultimate experience for parents and kids? We’ve got you covered.

Here are the five best places to holiday in Fiji with kids:

One of the beachfront bures at Castaway Island.

Nestled among Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, Castaway Island’s white sand beaches, coral reefs and clear waters make the ultimate backdrop to fun for all ages. Travelling with my 4-year-old quickly turned from a potentially stress-inducing task to one of relaxation and joy, seeing him thrive in all this special and very luxe island has to offer.

Unlike some of the kids’ club offerings I’ve encountered, the Castaway Coral Club is all about the excursions. Your little ones will be decked out in tiny lifejackets and whisked off for coral viewing and fish spotting.

Crab hunting, an evening disco and bonfire, and watermelon smashing were some of the top picks for my boisterous boy, while others dabbled in flax weaving and sandcastle competitions. All while mum could fit in a leisurely walk around some of the island’s 70 hectares of pure seclusion, before relaxing with a good book on the beach, knowing that my little one was only a short walk away.

The Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, on Natadola Beach.

When it comes to family-friendly bliss, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the ever-so-popular Denarau, it doesn’t get much better than The Intercontinental in Natadola Bay.

As soon as you drive through the gates of the expansive property you feel instantly at ease, making it well worth the hour-long drive from the airport. You are met with stunningly beautiful architecture, accommodating staff, white sand beaches and a stunning surf break which sets the scene for perfect sunsets.

The Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club is centrally located in the middle of the resort and offers a playground, air-conditioned TV room, catered meals and plenty of excursions. There’s also Tiny Warriors (a Fijian cultural experience) which I highly recommend, as parents are invited to enjoy cocktails while watching kids take part in a torch-lighting ceremony.

The rooms are large, beautiful, private and well-stocked. You can also upgrade to the club experience, which gets you access to a more private pool, cocktail hour, snacks and more.

This resort is truly something special, with family at the heart of what it offers. However, its expansive space means you never feel like it’s overrun with kids, or that you’re on top of other families – you are almost always in your own little pocket of the resort. Its inclusive vibe doesn’t get in the way of its luxury and it’s somewhere I will happily spend my money going back to year after year.

The Sofitel Fiji Kids' Club.

From the incredibly well-stocked and varied buffet and dining options to the iconic lines of loungers surrounding the all-ages pools and a colourful kids’ club to boot, Sofitel in Denarau seems to have something for everyone.

Kids’ club proved effortless and a few hours of playing in their water park, sandcastle competitions, miniature zip-lining and making friends left my son begging to go back.

I took the time to lie on the beach under one of the perfectly positioned pergolas and enjoy some me-time while I could hear his and the other kids’ giggles in the distance.

For those wanting to escape the kids a little further, Sofitel offers an entirely child-free experience at its Waitui Beach Club, well known for its chic experience.

Rooms come with all the modern amenities you could want and need, including a rain shower, mini bar and TV – a bedtime wind-down must when travelling with overstimulated toddlers – and luxurious finishes.

But Sofitel is a true outdoor paradise, built to surround its pools and ocean and an idyllic outlook everywhere you turn.

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has been voted the No 1 family-friendly resort in Fiji by TripAdvisor. Photo / House of Travel

The Radisson Blu came highly recommended by fellow travelling parents as a spot that offers it all for kids. It was also voted the No 1 family-friendly resort in Fiji by TripAdvisor.

The property, in bustling Denarau, is perfectly set up to accommodate families big and small, with loads of activities, dining options and easy transport around the island via the Bula Bus.

The food options also meet the mark for all ages, with a huge buffet breakfast, an all-day room service menu – meaning kids’ meal times aren’t disrupted – and Byblos Lebanese restaurant that is a must-try.

The pool area is also a big plus with a dedicated toddler pool, kids’ pool with slide and family pool all set up conveniently next to the bar and restaurant – hello lounger dining. There’s also an adults-only pool next door.

Kids’ club check-in is in one of the far suites – which feels bizarre but works well – and most activities are out and about, so kids are never bored with crab hunting and racing, cupcake decorating and full days of set games to enjoy.

Radisson is the perfect spot for busy families who want the ease of days in the pool, cocktails and fantastic food options.

Highly recommended

The Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort in Denarau Island. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

While this is one stop we are yet to make, it came so highly recommended that I couldn’t leave it off the list.

Deputy travel editor Anna Sarjeant had the following to say about the stylish, high-end beach resort “with all the luxury trimmings”:

“There are three pools that graduate from the kids’ one to family to the adults-only pool, but don’t worry if you have children, they’re all equally inviting.”

The family pool also has a swim-up bar so parents needn’t sacrifice the holiday cocktails. Golfers can tee off at the nearby 18-hole course and there’s a fitness studio, too.

“Children aged 4 and over can be dropped off at kids’ club for an exceptionally reasonable F$6 per hour. Even if your sprog is under 4, tag on a nanny for an additional $6 per hour and it still won’t break the bank. Conveniently, the kids’ club is a walk-in facility so there’s no need to book. Got teenagers? Drop them off at Mindflight7 instead: virtual reality gaming starts from F$45pp for 30 minutes.”

