There are tons of ways you can save some cash on your next family holiday. Photo / 123rf

Travelling with whānau can be an unforgettable experience that creates life-long memories and countless entertaining stories. However, costs can quickly stack up, whether you’re taking a road trip around the South Island or flying across the world for a Europe adventure.

Fortunately, with a little planning and creativity, you can still have a memorable time without breaking the bank. Here are eight tips for creating an affordable family holiday.

1. Time it wisely

It doesn’t matter if you’re travelling solo, in a pair or with a big family group; avoiding peak seasons like summer or winter is a quick way to save. Scheduling a big trip for “shoulder seasons” like autumn and spring may mean the weather is a little less predictable but less tourist demand often results in cheaper prices for flights, accommodation and activities. Plus, you can enjoy certain attractions and destinations with fewer crowds. To save even more, and if your kids’ school is open to it, consider travelling outside of school holiday dates when prices are often inflated due to increased demand.

2. Plan ahead and book in advance

The second way to make easy savings on a family trip is to plan in advance. By planning and booking big-ticket items like transport, accommodation and experiences months or even a year in advance, you’re far more likely to get cheaper deals and lower prices. Additionally, by planning ahead and locking things in, you’ll likely have a far less stressful lead-up to the trip and time away, which is pretty invaluable.

3. Cook your own meals

Grabbing breakfast at a cafe or lunch in a diner may not seem like a big cost compared to flights or hotels but you may be surprised. Eating out three times a day can quickly add up to be the biggest expense while on holiday, especially for a large family. Fortunately, this means food can be the biggest source of saving for your trip away and an opportunity for some fun. Consider staying in rental properties with kitchen facilities so you eat breakfast at home, prepare packed lunches, or make dinner together, then spend money on one nice meal each day. Plus, wandering around an overseas supermarket, with foreign products and unusual produce, and then incorporating it into meals can be a fun travel experience all on its own.

Alternative transport can be cost effective and more fun. Photo / 123rf

4. Avoid tourist traps

Bucket list activities and iconic attractions are often part of a good trip but those looking to save may want to pause before adding them to the itinerary. A specialty of big cities and popular tourist destinations, tourist traps refer to areas or experiences that are overpriced for what they offer. For example, a ticket to the top of the Shard skyscraper in London is $53 per person and while it offers views of the city, so does the Sky Garden (a rooftop garden atop the Walkie Talkie skyscraper) and tickets are free. Not sure if something will be a tourist trap? Talk to friends who have visited recently or check out existing reviews to see what fellow visitors thought.

5. Take advantage of free activities

Although, don’t make the mistake of thinking you have to buy a ticket to experience the culture. From local festivals to music gigs, outdoor trails or farmers’ markets, free activities are everywhere when you start looking. By planning ahead of time, you can create an entertaining and educational itinerary without spending a dollar. Start by exploring a destination’s official tourism website, and related social media pages or by simply googling “free events in (destination) in (the month you’re there)”.

6. Make the journey part of the experience

Whether it’s an expensive airline ticket or a costly rental car, transport can easily make travel expensive. So, while travelling around a city, country or continent, consider how you could use alternative forms of transport to get from A to B for less money. Check out a city’s public transport system before booking a rental car or explore what buses and trains operate in an area before buying flights. Not only can these substitutes save cash but can also offer a more authentic way to see an area, alongside locals.

7. Check for discounts

Naturally, an easy way to save money is through deals and discounts and fortunately, many family-oriented attractions or businesses offer reduced prices for groups or children. When deciding on what theme park or museum, hotel or restaurant to visit, see which ones have discounted family passes or allow children under a certain age in for free. If a place doesn’t actively advertise family discounts, try contacting them directly; there’s no harm in asking.

8. Agree on extras ahead of time

Despite painstakingly planning an affordable trip, many families still blow their budget on holiday. How? By making dozens of unnecessary purchases during their trip. Avoid wasting hard-saved money by thinking ahead about little things you may be tempted to buy and planning alternatives. Pack reusable water bottles, buy sweets from local supermarkets, and read up on attractions on your phone instead of buying audio guides. If you want to give everyone a chance to treat themselves while away, agree on a set amount (say, $20) they can spend on whatever they choose.

So, from shoulder seasons to free activities, packed lunches and train trips, there are dozens of ways you can cut travel costs and have more fun along the way. Just remember, the most important part of family travel is the quality time together, and that is truly priceless.