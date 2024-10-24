Almost 16,000 participants will run in various events in the Auckland Marathon this year. Photo / Alisha Lovrich
In just over a week’s time, 3105 people from across Aotearoa will gather at Devonport’s King Edward Parade and attempt to run 42.2km as fast as they possibly can. Another 6753 will attempt half the feat.
Some will chase a certain time, others will fundraise for a cause and everyone will sweat.
Whether you’re participating in an Auckland Marathon 2024 event, supporting or trying to avoid the crowds, here’s what you need to know for the November 3 race.
Prepare to see a lot of young guns jogging along the waterfront; 25 to 29 years old is the most popular age group for men and women in the full marathon.
The average age has also dropped two years since 2023 to 36 years old.
Auckland Marathon regional director Amy MacCormack said they have seen running “explode” in popularity, especially among young Kiwis.
“It’s amazing to see thousands of people keen to challenge themselves across one of the five distances on offer at the Auckland Marathon,” she said.
Most full-marathon runners will be men (71%) but keep an eye on the women, whose participation is up 4% since last year.
There is also an almost perfect split between male and female runners (51% vs 49%) across all five marathon events.
Almost 20% of runners will travel from other regions for the event, mostly from Waikato, Wellington and Canterbury. One third of the marathon runners are from outside Auckland and 6% are flying from Australia.
Celebrities to watch out for
Hot on the heels of the Sydney Marathon, podcast and TV personality Brodie Kane will be running the half marathon. The 38-year-old is the co-founder of Solo Girls Run Club, a running club for women, and an ambassador for running shoe brand Hoka.
William Wairua will also be running, as he does every day. On October 6, the TV and social media personality marked 4.5 years of running a minimum of 5km daily. In the past 19 months, he’s hit a minimum of 10km per day.
Those watching marathon runners should park up at Teal Park, a lesser-known grassy patch by Mechanics Bay, just on the corner of the waterfront. Or, head to St Heliers beach where you can park up at a cafe and watch runners at the “turnaround point”.
The finish line at Victoria Park will be busy with supporters and participants and it’ll also be where you find the most smiles and a celebratory atmosphere.
Spectators can use this handy map to plan where and how to cheer on their athletes.