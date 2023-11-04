Holiday tips for first-time parents travelling to Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

Parents rejoice! The Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa knows exactly what you need and want when holidaying with a minor, writes Jenni Mortimer

Nestled within a private beachfront in bustling Denerau, Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa offers a unique, luxurious and somewhat addictive atmosphere that has holidaygoers constantly coming back for more.

From the incredibly well-stocked and varied buffet and dining options to the iconic lines of loungers surrounding the all-ages pools and a colourful kids club to boot, Sofitel really does seem to have something for everyone.

Arriving late at night with my over-tired 4-year-old it quickly became obvious just how well-versed staff at the resort were in under 5s. The check-in process was made seamless with a quick juice pick-me-up and an instant island buddy to show him to his front-row buggy seat as we were driven to our room.

The pool area is surrounded by loungers and dining options. Photo / Supplied

The airport scene had been one of pushing two suitcases, lugging a carry-on bag, a toddler on a hip and rustling for passports, but from the moment we arrived at the resort, everything was out of my hands - literally and figuratively.

The first breakfast was an adventure in itself, with my son picking out chicken sushi, some fresh fruit, naan bread and a yoghurt from the insanely well-catered (maybe overwhelmingly so) buffet. A chef-made omelette and a fresh coconut were on the menu for me and everything, including the service, was immaculate.

His first time in kids club proved effortless and my fears of my Velcro child refusing to go vanished as soon as staff took him under their wing and he warmed to them within seconds. A few hours of playing in their water park, sand-castle competitions, miniature zip lining and tiny warriors (a Fijian cultural experience for little ones) left my son begging to go back.

The Sofitel Kid's Club offers an alluring waterpark. Photo / Supplied

I took the time to lie on the beach under one of their perfectly positioned beach pergolas and enjoy a book in the sun as I could hear his and the other kids’ giggles in the distance.

That evening, while he was under the care of one of the greatest babysitters I’ve ever witnessed in action, I dashed to the spa for a relaxing massage and enjoyed a peppermint tea as I watched the sunset post-massage from the spa courtyard. Even though it’s only a short walk from the pool and kids club, the spa truly feels like it’s in a stunningly tranquil world of its own.

For those wanting to escape the kids a little further, Sofitel also offers an entirely kid-free experience at their Waitui Beach Club - well known for its chic experience.

The spa is private and away from the hustle and bustle of the dining and pool areas. Photo / Supplied

The rest of our two days were filled with trips to the pool (bring pool toys if you want to keep your sanity and your child from looking on in envy) and ordering lunch and fruity drinks from our loungers, as we enjoyed the relaxing family atmosphere the resort has on offer. Yes, it’s busy, servicing 298 rooms, but the bustling atmosphere makes you feel like you don’t have to shush little ones’ screams of joy at meal times or apologise profusely for their inevitable knocking over of drinks. It’s welcome. It is the vibe.

Ordering poolside was made seamless by staff who base themselves around the pool loungers and your every need is met without having to move a muscle – an absolute dream for a parent trying to work out logistics of carrying multiple plates, stolen pool toys and discarded towels.

The food was fresh and packed full of flavour, as well as being beautifully portioned and presented. The kid’s menu was packed with meal options, with healthy add-ons and an equally delightful selection of sweet treats.

By day two, all of the staff we encountered knew my son’s name and his likes and dislikes - even with a short stay, they made it feel like home. So much so that we were sad to leave, despite an equally idyllic next stop on our great Fijian tour.

Packing up our luxe Superior King room, with potentially the comfiest bed I’ve ever slept in, was done with sadness that we barely spent any time in it unless we were sleeping or quickly changing out of sandy swimwear.

The rooms are furnished with modern amenities including a TV and fridge. Photo / Supplied

It was stocked with all the modern amenities you could want and need and rain shower, mini bar and TV – a bedtime wind-down must when travelling with overstimulated toddlers – and luxurious finishes.

But it’s the outdoors of the Sofitel that is simply where the magic and core memories are made. Sofitel is a true outdoor paradise, built to surround its pools and ocean and an idyllic outlook everywhere you turn.

The resort offers everything a family could want and need, with enough luxury that maybe, just maybe, parents feel like they’ve had a holiday too.

For more to see and do in Fiji, visit fiji.travel

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment editor. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She’s also the host of The Herald’s parenting podcast One Day You’ll Thank Me, mum to Knox and pina colada enthusiast.