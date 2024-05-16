The small-ship cruise line breaking the ice on luxury polar expeditions

Kayaking Storo Island, Greenland. Photography by by Daniel Ernst

Remote and spectacular, Antarctica and the Arctic are unexpectedly addictive destinations.

We have come a long way from the primitive conditions of basic food, unremitting cold and constant exertion that Sir Ernest Shackleton endured in the name of exploration a century ago. On his expeditions to Antarctica, it was all about rugged endurance, on a true polar odyssey in the name of discovery. The concept of sailing there in total comfort, all needs and desires met, served gastronomic delights with an open bar offering French champagne, would have blown his mind.

On top of that, add in spa and salon treatments, world-class cuisine curated by renowned French chef Alain Ducasse, accompanied by perfectly matched wine, along with industry-leading destination experts and expedition guides, plus Wi-Fi and a programme of lectures and entertainment, and that is how PONANT delivers. The company’s small, high-end ships, with a maximum of 264 guests and a dedicated crew of up to 145, ensure a luxurious onboard experience in the most elemental of surroundings.

Whether you’re eager to meet the many penguin species of Antarctica, sight the elusive polar bear in the Arctic, or just experience this uniquely frozen environment, this is the way to go. The company’s intimate vessel size enables outdoor adventures such as kayaking, hiking and up-close wildlife encounters. Antarctica is now, thanks to PONANT, more accessible than ever, with a range of luxury expeditions available departing from Ushuaia at the base of South America, and, even closer to home, from Dunedin, New Zealand.

Toasting with a mountain view, Greenland. Photography by Violette Vauchelle

Cruises visiting rugged South Georgia will get a vivid taster of the glories that lie ahead. Its spectacular glaciers, mountains and iconic wildlife are upstaged only by Antarctica itself: immense colonies of penguins, swooping albatrosses, dozing fur seals, whales breaching the icy sea, and an incredible range of icebergs, all colours, shapes, and sizes. All this can be observed from the comfort of your private balcony as you enjoy an inclusive room service breakfast; or be encountered more personally on an expert-led zodiac excursion.

Sailing from Dunedin, PONANT’s route into the Ross Sea offers the chance to visit a very special building: Shackleton’s hut at Cape Royds in McMurdo Sound. Built in 1908 for his Nimrod expedition, it has been restored to its original condition, and inside it looks as it did when Shackleton and his team of 14 men abandoned their attempt to be first to reach the South Pole. Cans and bottles of food still sit on the shelves, an uneaten meal is on the table and Shackleton’s jacket hangs on the wall. It’s a direct link with a vivid piece of history, and one that few people get to experience.

At the other end of the world, PONANT also enables easy exploration of a region which, while still ruggedly challenging, is more habitable. The region’s iconic inhabitants — polar bears, Arctic foxes, minke and blue whales, walruses, and many species of birds — add life to a spectacular scenery of fjords, mountains, glaciers, volcanoes, and black beaches.

Zodiac Outing. Photography by Oliver Blaud

PONANT offers a variety of cruise itineraries. They include that Instagram favourite, the outrageously picturesque Lofoten Islands, with their high peaks, soaring bridges and brightly painted villages clustered around harbours full of bobbing fishing boats. Racks of cod dry in the air, and red barns contrast with orange kelp along the shore and white sheep on green pasture, against a backdrop of sharp, black peaks. Norway has its colourful coastal cities with interesting museums, a lively history and welcoming cafes serving good flat whites. Beyond lie the majestic fjords, soaring cliffs and glaciers of Svalbard, and the iconic globe at towering North Cape, well inside the Arctic Circle.

Iceland offers both boiling and frozen water, plus cute hairy horses, puffins and thundering waterfalls of breath-taking height, width, and volume. Its volcanoes regularly make the news, but it has immense glaciers too, and its own iceberg-clinking lake, with a nearby black beach scattered with diamond-like chunks of ice. On the outskirts of Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, you’ll have the opportunity to travel the Golden Circle, consisting of three spectacular sights: Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss Waterfall, and the Geysir Geothermal Area.

Superior Stateroom Deck 3, Le Soléal, by Thibault Garnier

PONANT will take you from the vast icesheets of Greenland to the Neolithic culture of Orkney and Viking-influenced Shetland Islands – there’s a wide variety of environments to explore. Multiple experiences can be had, and much knowledge acquired on daily excursions led by expert guides, which are included in the cruises. Hikes over both tundra and glaciers, plus kayak and zodiac outings are on offer, as well as introductions to the customs and traditions of the unique cultures that have developed in these remote environments. You will even have the opportunity to go whale watching in search of humpback, minke, and sei whales!

Both Antarctica and the Arctic are very far away and can take some effort to reach, so for explorers wishing to make the most of what they fully expect to be a one-off experience, PONANT’s Grand Voyages allow for a combination of back-to-back itineraries. This enables a deep delve into these remote regions and the chance to experience the ultimate polar adventure. Even better, there is a 10 per cent saving offered on the second and subsequent voyage booked*. Most of the company’s Polar Adventures also include pre- and post-voyage arrangements: from land transfers and pre-embarkation hotel stays, or transfer flights between cities. The aim is to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

Whether you embark on a journey to the North or South poles, PONANT ships ensure your voyage is one of unparalleled comfort. Characterised by sleek shapes, refined interiors, and an ambiance reminiscent of a private yacht, each vessel offers an intimate experience with a maximum of just 132 staterooms and suites, all boasting ocean views. Most cabins also feature balconies, providing the perfect spot to enjoy room service if desired. The experienced and expert crew ensure personalised service throughout your voyage, including a butler service for added comfort in select suite categories. For a limited time, PONANT is offering up to $2500 flight credit per person on a selection of Antarctica and Arctic 2025/26 luxury expedition itineraries (conditions apply).

Whichever route is chosen, three things are certain: PONANT supplies comfort and expertise throughout the cruise; the polar experience will be vivid, richly rewarding, and unforgettable; and, as most adventurers are delighted to discover, one visit will definitely not be enough.

