Join the great pool debate: is peeing in the pool the norm? Photo / 123rf

Show of hands, do you pee in the pool?

A debate erupted on Mumsnet, an online parenting forum, when a mum asked if anyone pees in the pool when on holiday.

The confessing user, Blondiebeachbabe, wrote: “Am I being unreasonable to think that most people pee in the pool on holiday? Do you?”

The user did not expect a revolution of pee-haters, with a dozen parents responding with disgust at even the thought of parents peeing in a public pool.

One user, sandrapinchedmysandwich, said: “No. That is disgusting. Stop being dirty and lazy. Urgh.”

Another wrote: “I wish people wouldn’t be so disgusting and selfish. Hoping only a small minority do this. Well, I wish no one would do it at all, never mind a small minority, but sadly that’s unrealistic.”

One commented: “This is exactly why I don’t go anywhere near swimming pools on holiday just the thought of swimming with someone else’s pee is not something I want to do.”

Many women in the Mumsnet forum admitted to peeing in the pool. Photo / 123rf

While most of the sentiments on the first page of the comment section hated the idea of peeing in the pool, a few admitted they do and said the people who claim they don’t are lying.

Commenter Katbum said: “Everyone saying no is lying, surely. Yes, I pee in the pool.”

An anonymous user added: “Loads of other people do so why not (maybe it’s just kids but even so if I’m swimming in kids’ wee I may as well swim in my own).”

User OneBadKitty added to the debate: “Pools are disgustingly filthy anyway so it probably wouldn’t make much difference. Everyone’s vaginal secretions, sweat, spit, snot and faeces from their bodies are already floating around in the water.”

Chemicals in the pool can react harshly to urea – the basic compound found in urine. Photo / 123rf

No matter what side of the debate you cheer on, it’s important to note that peeing in the pool has its problems.

A study from the University of Alberta, Canada, revealed the average public swimming pool contains about 75 litres of urine.

The 2017 study tested urine in pools and hot tubs by using an artificial sweetener – acesulfame potassium (Ace).

This sweetener is usually used in processed foods such as sodas and baked goods and stays intact after digestion. By measuring the amount of this sweetener present in swimming pools and hot tubs, the scientists found swimmers had left about 32 litres of urine in one 500,000-litre pool, while they urinated nearly 90 litres in a one-million-litre pool.

Some of you, especially those who side with the pee-in-the-pool crowd, might believe the chemicals present in swimming pools will easily counterattack the amount of urine.

However, the compound urea, found in urine and sweat, forms disinfection byproducts once it comes in contact with chlorine.

A few studies claim that this byproduct can cause eye irritation and respiratory problems.

So on your next holiday, it’s best to sacrifice the comfort of not leaving the pool to relieve yourself to avoid causing unnecessary harm to other tourists.