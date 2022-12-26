Cool off this summer with a swim at Auckland's Parnell Baths. Photo / Alex Burton

Looking for new ways to cool off this summer? Try one of these top spots, writes Anna Sarjeant

Auckland adventures

Parnell Baths

At a wallet-friendly $7.20 per adult and zero dollars for anyone 16 years or younger, this large outdoor space has been overlooking coastal Tāmaki Drive and Rangitoto Island for more than 100 years. Admission fee gets you all-day use of the 60m saltwater lane pool, spa pool and separate heated lido. For mini swimmers, there’s an aqua playground, toddlers’ area and a family pool. clmnz.co.nz/parnell-baths

SUP boarding

It’s no secret that the string of beaches along Auckland’s Tāmaki Drive offers a picturesque place to frolic with a SUP board (and a 10/10 coffee fix afterwards at a seafront cafe), but word on the grapevine is that Ōkahu Bay is the best of the rest. Its curvaceous U-shape lends itself to decent wind shelter, especially at high tide, with easy access off the boat ramp and beautiful Rangitoto views. If you prefer to paddle in a pod or need some extra lessons, SUPWell class locations often include Ōkahu Bay. citysup.co.nz

Rotoroa Island

If you’re after a new spot to mingle with the sea life, Rotoroa Island is a 75-minute ferry away from Downtown Auckland. Once you’ve taken on the island’s walking tracks, admired the birdlife and nipped into a handful of historical buildings, strip down to your togs and get in the water at one of the island’s four beaches. Both Ladies’ Bay and Men’s Bay are regarded as the best spots for spying fish. rotoroa.org.nz

Escape Auckland for a few hours at Rotoroa Island. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Kayaking and camping

Escape Auckland madness without ever leaving the city on the Te Ara Moana kayak trail. Just 40 minutes from the CBD, this self-guided sea kayak tour offers five days of freedom, adventure and very few people. Brushing 50km of southeastern coastline, it was once an early transport route for local Māori but is now a journey of near-total isolation. Carving a route between Ōmana Regional Park and Waharau Regional Park, spend four nights at basic beachside campgrounds, purpose-built for sea kayakers. Most offer no road access, meaning exclusivity is reserved for the intrepid. aucklandseakayaks.co.nz/rental/kayak-trail-te-ara-moana

Around the North Island

Waterworld Hamilton Pools

The perfect place to spend an entire day. Not only are there six different pools ranging from a toddlers’ paddling space to a full, deep-dive tank, there’s also ample lawn space for picnics and barbecues to hire. Kids never tire of the hydroslides and bombing area (providing the bomb squad pass a swimming test first) and for an additional fee, visitors can try a session in the hydrotherapy pool, sauna and steam room. hamiltonpools.co.nz/facilities/waterworld

Lido Aquatic Centre, Palmerston North

The pools are home to the North Island’s largest SuperBowl slide and a zippy little number that reaches speeds of 60km/h. For something a little more sedate, head to the lazy river, and then the sauna, steam room and spa. If you have the tots in tow, the AquaPlay area boasts plenty of water cannons and dumping buckets. Outdoor pools are complemented by an on-site cafe but there are no penalties for bringing your own trove of snacks - simply eat in designated areas. clmnz.co.nz/lido-aquatic-centre

Lusty’s Lagoon, Lake Taupō Holiday Resort

Currently New Zealand’s only lagoon-style pool with a swim-up bar. You needn’t feel guilty about sipping on mojitos in front of the minors either – the on-site ice cream parlour will keep them sufficiently sugar-infused. Come nightfall, stay put and watch a movie on the big screen from sun loungers, lilos or the thermally heated water. laketauporesort.co.nz

South Island spots

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa, Canterbury

As well as six steamy (and mineral-rich) hot pools ranging between 34 and 40 degrees Celsius, this Hanmer Springs institution also features a large freshwater pool and lazy river at a far more comfortable 28C, as well as a family-friendly activity pool with beach-style access. That’s all before the thrill rides and slides, aqua therapy pools, and if you’re as cold-blooded as a desert lizard, a series of 85C steam rooms. hanmersprings.co.nz

Tekapo Springs, Mackenzie

Tapping into an underground water source near Tekapo, there are three thermal pools for extreme heat lovers, with two cooler pools when the sun’s beaming down and, if it’s truly sweltering, an icy plunge pool too. Perhaps most impressive is the springs’ location at the base of Mount John. Nudging the maunga, jaw-dropping vistas sweep over Lake Tekapo and surrounding mountains. Tear your eyes away from the panoramas and you can also make full use of the steam and sauna room, day spa and if you’re pint-sized, an Aqua Play Area with fountains, showers and water jets. tekaposprings.co.nz

St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool is perfect all year round, but especially when the weather's hot. Photo / Supplied

St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool, Dunedin

If you like the look of Dunedin’s St Clair Beach (and who doesn’t?) but don’t fancy braving the swell with the surfers, this outdoor lido pool sits right on the waterfront. With the waves crashing mere inches from your Speedos, enjoy a few laps of the pool - heated to a very amiable 28C - and then fall into the adjoining cafe for a light bite. There’s also a toddlers’ paddling pool, changing facilities and disabled change area. dunedin.govt.nz/community-facilities/swimming-pools/st-clair-pool

Naseby Swimming Dam, Central Otago

Each year, around Christmas, Naseby’s previously empty dam is filled with water. Offering plenty of shade, greenery, a playground and toilets, there’s a no-frills timber diving board for the all-essential water bombs, and thanks to Mother Nature, a naturally-forming gradient that descends from shallow to super deep. destinationnaseby.nz/water-activities

This is an amended version of previously published stories by Anna Sarjeant, the Herald’s Deputy Travel Editor. For more great travel inspiration, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel