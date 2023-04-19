The Herald Travel team confesses the silly mistakes they’ve made at airports, planes, hotels, and more. Video / NZ Herald

How do you leave your hotel room when checking out?

If you are not doing a tidy up, you are doing it wrong, according to etiquette coach Myka Meier, who founded The Plaza Hotel’s Finishing Program in New York City. The course launched in 2017 to teach modern social, business and dining etiquette classes at the famous luxury hotel.

Speaking on what not to do as a hotel guest recently, Ms Meier said one sure way to annoy staff was to leave the hotel room in a “horrible state”.

And if you think leaving your dirty towels in a pile on the carpet by the door or bed is helpful, she says, it’s not.

“Do a light tidy before you leave,” she told Travel + Leisure magazine. “Leave soiled towels hanging on hooks or… in nice neat piles in the bathroom, not on the carpet, where they could leave a wet stain.”

Ms Meier says you shouldn’t take things from the hotel that aren’t yours either, such as a bathrobe or decor. She also warned guests about leaving their room service tray and mess in the hallway, unless the hotel has told you otherwise.

“It’s messy and smelly for other guests, as well as a trip hazard,” she said. “Instead, call room service when you’re done and tell them you’re ready to have your tray picked up.”

During your stay, Ms Meier claimed another major guest “faux pas” is walking around a common area like a hotel lobby or restaurant wearing a robe or swimwear.

While her other etiquette rules for hotel guests might seem obvious to many, hotels are unfortunately dealing with guests who missed the memo.

Ms Meier tells guests to be patient with reception staff and just generally polite to all other staff, including remembering to say please and thank you. Snapping, clapping or aggressively waving to get staff attention is off-limits.

“Hospitality is a hard industry and being in a service-oriented job can be very difficult,” she said. “These people are usually working long hours on nights and weekends.

“From the server at the pool or restaurant to the hotel manager, it’s so important to be kind and respectful,” she told the magazine.

How many of Ms Meier’s hotel etiquette rules do you agree with?