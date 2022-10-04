Delamore Lodge in Waiheke Island is the most 'Instagrammed' pool in New Zealand according to a new study. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

A Waiheke hotel has made an annual ranking of the world's most popular swimming pools featured on Instagram, according to a recent study

Delamore Lodge in Waiheke Island was named one of the 50 most 'Instagrammable' pools in the world by an annual ranking by the global travel website Big 7 Travel.

The list, which was first done in 2021, ranks swimming pools around the world according to how many times they have had their hashtag used in an Instagram post.

From the Caribbean to the Himalayas, the list of 50 swimming pools covers several countries, including New Zealand.

Those searching for a picture-perfect spot to swim should take a ferry to Waiheke Island, and spend a night at Delamore Lodge.

Coming in at number 42, Big 7 Travel described the accommodation as a 'luxurious resort-style boutique hotel', before pointing travellers towards the famous infinity pool.

"The heated clifftop infinity pool is very photogenic, and from here you have unrivalled views of Owhanake Bay," the list reads.

"It is an idyllic place for relaxation and romance."

The five-star accommodation has just under 2,500 followers on Instagram and #delamorelodge has been used on 483 Instagram posts.

Coming in at number three on the top 50 list, just over the ditch, was Bondi Icebergs in Sydney, Australia.

To call Bondi Icebergs 'just a pool' wouldn't be fair, according to the list, which described it as an Australian landmark.

Members and visitors can swim (and pose) in the lap pool while enjoying views of Bondi Beach.

Meanwhile, second place was taken by the US, with Versace Mansion's pool in Miami Beach.

Once home to Gianni Versace, it's no surprise the pool is a spectacle to behold, decorated like a Mediterranean-style palace.

Coming in at number one with more than 19 million hashtagged posts is the pool at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Set 200 metres (57 stories) high in the sky, this pool isn't just the most popular on Instagram, it's also the world's largest rooftop infinity pool.