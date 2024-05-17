Take note of these habits on your next Italy trip. Photo / 123rf

Take note of these habits on your next Italy trip. Photo / 123rf

Italians can tell turisti before they’ve even opened their mouth. One expat reveals how not to look like a tourist in Italy.

An American expat in Italy has unveiled the four “obvious signs” that give away an American tourist, including their unique walking habits.

Rachael Sullivan, an American woman from Florida, moved to Florence in January this year. Since then, she’s noticed the common signs tourists, especially from the US, display that indicate they’re not locals.

Read more: 5 Tips to avoid looking like a tourist while travelling

In a one-minute viral TikTok video, Rachel revealed the four most obvious signs that mark the American tourist, all while walking the streets of Florence.

Though they are specific to US tourists, we Kiwis can learn a thing or two from the American and try to avoid these dead giveaways on your next Italian holiday.

1. Carrying metal water bottles

Rachel starts the list with, “Italians do not carry water bottles anywhere. Like three girls just walked past carrying a water bottle; you’re American, I already know.”

The trend for hydration on the go might do wonders heathwise and provides a low-key way to set off an outfit but Italians wouldn’t be seen dead with reusable bottles and coffee. A bottle might be flashing your compassion and eco-credentials but they also scream, “I’m not from round here”.

Though a water bottle can save you on a day full of excursions in the Mediterranian sun, it totally gives off “American in Italy”.

2. To-go coffee and pastries

Another clue is how Americans handle their coffee.

Rachael explained that Italians generally avoid taking their coffee or pastries to go.

“If you have your coffee to go (or any pastry for that matter), you’re probably American,” she noted. Italians do not rush their espresso. Or anything for that matter.

In Italy, the coffee scene is serious business, often enjoyed while standing at the bar (al banco).

According to the blog Italian Connection, the same coffee can be significantly more expensive if served at a table. Additionally, Italians only drink cappuccino in the morning; ordering it after a meal is a clear sign of a foreigner.

Avoid ordering coffee and pastries to go. Photo / 123rf

3. Speed walking: slow down!

Another giveaway that a tourist is particularly American is the way in which they walk at “super speed”.

“There’s a certain speed that Italians walk at and Americans triple that every time,” Rachael said. “Americans walk so much faster – with so much more urgency than any Italian I’ve ever seen.”

Known for their fast-paced culture, Americans have a fast, intentional walk. A 2023 study by Medical News Today revealed that for most healthy adults, the average walking speed is about 4.8km per hour.

The super speed walking is not a norm for a generally laid-back European country like Italy.

European countries are usually laid-back, so speed walking can be a giveaway that you're a tourist. Photo / 123rf

4. The ‘American Lean’

The final indicator is what Rachael calls the “lean.”

Rachel shares, “Americans lean on things because we’re just lazy.”

She explains, “I guess Italians don’t lean on things … they just don’t. They stand up straight.”

Now if you don’t know this hilarious phenomenon, a European can pretty much point out in a crowd of people who the Americans are just from this habit.

Americans are known for leaning on things when standing, like a nearby wall, or standing on one foot with the other hanging out.

A Reddit thread shared the gravity of this trait, as distinctive lean is one of the first things the CIA trains operatives to fix.

Rachael’s video has sparked a lively discussion among viewers, many sharing their own experiences of spotting fellow Americans abroad.

“I’m American and I could spot others by their volume being so loud,” one person responded.

A user jokes: “Tourists are probably leaning because they’ve walked 10 miles trying to see as much as they can and are tired.”

One netizen perfectly reassures the viewers though, and says: “I mean, does it really matter if we look like we’re a tourist? It’s not that serious! Just enjoy your vacation!”

And they’re right; if you’re looking like a real tourist while having a holiday in a European country, what’s wrong with that?