Family Fun in Florida: Getting to Orlando and Miami is easier than you think

Miami Beach sunset. Photo / Supplied

Planning a holiday that combines family fun, beautiful nature and city culture? Fly to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and on to Orlando or Miami!

With nonstop routes between Auckland and two major airports — DFW in Texas, and California’s LAX — and access beyond its network, American Airlines offers customers even more options for adventure in 300 destinations across the Americas, and to seven United Kingdom and European cities from DFW.

“Both Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles are key hubs for us, acting as gateways for those wanting to explore more destinations with ease,” said Kyle Mabry, vice president of operations and commercial for EMEA and APAC. “The introduction of LAX to our roster marks American Airline’s continued focus on strengthening its Asia-Pacific footprint, ensuring customers are provided with opportunity and means to explore new destinations. Los Angeles also serves as an important gateway to explore the continental U.S., Hawaii, and Mexico.”

Travellers to Florida can visit Cinderella’s Castle, Diagon Alley and even a galaxy far, far away without leaving Orlando! Home to Walt Disney World® Resort, Universal Studios Florida, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experiences, this exciting Florida city is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World. Orlando also offers many family friendly entertainment experiences beyond the parks!

Orlando is the place to be for ecotourism excursions. Visit Blue Spring State Park, 45 minutes north of Orlando on Interstate-4 East, and look for its protected manatees. The Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge, in nearby Brevard County, offers the opportunity to explore Florida habitats like coastal dunes, saltwater marshes, scrub, pine flatwoods, and hardwood hammocks, all of which comprise the homes of more than 1,500 species of plants and animals.

Manatees in Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

Nearby Cape Canaveral is home to the Kennedy Space Center, an exciting museum with attractions like the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame; an outdoor garden space where visitors can see rockets from NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs, and the chance to have an Astronaut Encounter and talk to a professional astronaut onsite.

CITY UNSEEN by Snap! Orlando, throughout downtown, is an augmented-reality public art project that blends the work of internationally renowned artists with augmented reality technology.

Try Miami for a holiday that mixes city sophistication with family fun! A four-hour drive from Orlando or a quick flight from DFW, this cosmopolitan city has white beaches, blue water, renowned Art Deco architecture and unique Latin American and Cuban influences.

Ocean Drive, South Beach, Miami. Photo / Supplied

Miami’s famous South Beach is known for its nightlife, and it also has plenty of activities that families will enjoy. South Pointe Park, at the southern tip of Miami Beach, is a vibrant place where children can play on a jungle gym and cool off in a splash pad. Relax or enjoy a picnic under palm trees while watching the yachts and cruise ships sail past. Stroll along the pier for stunning views of South Beach and the clear waters below.

Take an expert-guided tour with the Miami Architecture Preservation League or stroll solo through the Art Deco Historic District for unmatched examples of meticulously restored Art Deco architecture! More than 800 buildings comprise the district, with its distinctive bright pops of colour, minimal curved lines, shiny chrome accents and fountains that represent Miami’s unique architectural history. Lummus Park is the perfect spot for a skyline view of these buildings, or get up close and personal with landmarks like Villa Casa Casuarina, also known as the infamous Versace Mansion; The Delano South Beach and The Carlyle, which you might recognize from movies like The Birdcage and Scarface.

Calle ocho. Photo / Getty Images

Miami’s proximity to Cuba means that Cuban culture is prevalent throughout the city. Little Havana is a vibrant and authentic neighbourhood home to Cuban restaurants, stores and music, and in 2017, was declared a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Situated around Calle Ocho, the neighbourhood’s main street, you can sample Cuban rum, experience Cuba’s famous cigars at family-owned spots or purchase a traditional Guayabera shirt. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit Máximo Gómez Park, also known as Domino Park for its reputation as an ongoing, bustling recreation space for lively Cuban Domino game players. Little Havana food and cultural tours are available, and the Little Havana Visitor Center, conveniently located on Calle Ocho near Domino Park, is a great place to begin your experience.

A side trip to an exciting Florida city is seamless with American Airlines’ direct flights from DFW. And with American’s commitment to customer experience, travellers can get there in comfort.

“At American, providing a safe and seamless journey for our customers is of the utmost importance,” Mabry said. “For our flights out of Auckland, we operate a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, offering customers a world-class flight experience complete with Flagship® Business and Premium Economy cabins, high-speed Wi-Fi, and hundreds of movies and TV shows on-demand at every seat.”

