Visit Gisborne this winter. Photo / Tairāwhiti Gisborne

Welcome to the land that is first to meet the sun every day. Home to majestic views, local wines, cultural spots and glorious sunrises, Gisborne offers a lot of variety for a winter getaway.

Whether you’re travelling with your family, friends, partner, or just with yourself, the Gisborne region will welcome you with good food, wine, and a spectacular sunrise.

Start the day at East Cape Lighthouse

Gisborne is also known as Tairāwhiti, which means “the coast upon which the sun shines across the water”. In the north of Gisborne, East Cape is the first place in the world to say hello to the sun every day. With a picturesque view of the horizon from the iconic East Cape Lighthouse, enjoy a perfectly slow start to your day while watching the sunrise. You can also (quite literally) take your experience to the next level by climbing 700 steps up to the lighthouse. Your reward? Far-reaching and breathtaking views.

Climb up the East Cape Lighthouse and enjoy the best view of the sunrise. Photo / Bare Kiwi

Learn about Maui in Maunga Hikurangi

If you’d rather welcome the morning with a low-energy activity, a guided tour to the sacred Maunga Hikurangi is one for the books. Led via a 4WD UTV ride, you’ll be transported to the sacred mountain of the Ngāti Porou people, and once atop, you will visit the “Te Takapau-o-Maui”, a revered site where nine Māori carvings tell the stories of Polynesian adventurer Maui. While learning about Maui and his many deeds, you will see the sunrise creep through the mountains and clouds. Before leaving, visitors are encouraged to try some local produce and to plant a native seedling as part of a native tree programme.

Learn about Maui's adventures during your visit to Maunga Hikurangi. Photo / Supplied

Meet the local stingrays with Dive Tatapouri

Get ready to dive into the best interactive marine experience in Gisborne with Dive Tatapouri. You’ll get to meet the local stingrays in their natural habitat as well as other sea life during the Reef Ecology tour. Aside from the marine life, you will learn about the locals’ culture and their love for the moana (the sea).

Get up close with stingrays and eagle rays on Dive Tatapouri's ecology reef tour. Photo / Guy Needham

Watch a film at the Dome Bar and Cinema

For a cosy night out and some good old-fashioned entertainment, the Dome Cinema is a great choice. The soft lighting makes for an elegant and romantic atmosphere. Feel at home while lounging on bean bags and watching nostalgic movies. The only way to elevate this experience is with some comfort food, so grab a few gourmet pizzas to share and order your favourite drink from the on-site bar.

Watch an old-fashioned film at the cosy Dome Cinema. Photo / Dome Cinema

Visit the Raukokore Church

Possibly the most photographed landmark in the East Cape region, Raukokore’s Anglian church, Christ Church, stands tall and isolated close to the shore of Papatea Bay. The stunning views, peaceful atmosphere and beautiful architecture will leave a lasting impression, especially if you visit on a brooding winter’s day. Aside from this delightful beach-flanking church, you might also get lucky and spot some nesting kororā (little blue penguins).

Raukokore’s church is as picturesque as it is isolated. Photo / Guy Needham

Ride the day away with Gisborne Railbike Adventures

There are a few things in Gisborne you can do no matter the weather, and cycling at the iconic Gisborne Railbike Adventure is a great activity for all seasons as long as you’re gifted a dry day. It’s one of the best activities in the region because it not only takes you on an outdoor adventure, you also get to see the most scenic views in Gisborne. Bonus if you ride the rails in winter - all that pedalling will soon warm you up. The 90km coastal railway between Gisborne and Wairoa serves up the East Coast’s most beautiful scenery and you don’t even have to worry about balancing or steering as the bikes are firmly attached to the track.

Taste the best of the region’s wine

Gisborne is well-regarded as one of New Zealand’s best wine regions, especially if you’re a fan of chardonnay. Don’t miss out on an afternoon of wine tasting. The Gisborne Wine Centre is where Gisborne wine experts work with local wineries to showcase the region’s best varietals. Visitors to Gisborne should also stop in at the Vines Restaurant and Cafe at Bushmere Estate for a bite to eat and a wine tasting, as well as Matawhero Wines; the oldest winery cellar door in the region.

Learn about the region's greatest wines. Photo / Gisborne Wine Growers' Association

Shop at the Gisborne Farmers Market

Saturday mornings should be reserved for moseying around the Gisborne Farmers Market, open from 9.30am-12.30pm, all year round. Here, you’ll get to taste the region’s tastiest treats, from nuts to honey, cheese and wine. Aside from the local produce, you can also take this opportunity to immerse yourself in the community and learn more about their love for the region - as well as all its tastiest attributes - by striking up a yarn. In “Gizzy”, you’ll find a wealth of friendly locals with whom to engage.

Visit the local farmers market. Photo / Supplied

