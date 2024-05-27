Explore Victoria's Great Ocean Road in winter with wildlife encounters, gourmet dining, and more. Photo / Getty Images

Dani Wright drives the road less travelled and finds the best destinations to visit along Australia’s Great Ocean Road this winter

In the winter months, Victorian locals come out of summer-crowd hibernation and enjoy the best of the state’s epic Great Ocean Road thanks to off-peak pricing, room to move and the natural beauty of the rugged coastline and forests. If you have a wetsuit (which, let’s face it – is needed all year round in Victoria), merino layers, and a love of windswept empty beaches, this is the best Australian destination to visit this winter. Here’s our pick of the towns to stop at along the way:

READ MORE: Top things to do on a family holiday in Melbourne

Hot toasties and vintage finds in Geelong

On the way to the Great Ocean Road from Melbourne, refuel along Geelong’s Pakington Street shopping strip. Choose from modern Asian restaurant BaahLah with its winter menu that includes lamb rump with Sichuan chilli and cumin sauce, as well as locally picked feijoa sorbet, or try the après ski-themed menu at Tulip featuring brioche toasties with gruyere cheese, black garlic and quince chutney, baked brie with truffle honey, and crab bisque with a parmesan crisp, set in a pretty laneway courtyard with outdoor heaters to keep you warm.

Torquay treasures

Torquay marks the start of the Great Ocean Road and it’s where surfing brands Rip Curl and Quiksilver were born. Just behind Surf City shopping strip is Baines Crescent, where you’ll find the outlet stores providing deep discounts on Rip Curl, Roxy, Quiksilver, Ghanda and Rojo. Stop in at The Garage Geelong and its vintage market further along the street for a walk down memory lane. Spend a night at RACV Torquay and enjoy a game of golf, a luxurious spa experience, a surf lesson or a coastal hike. Discover local favourite eateries, including Frontbeach Taphouse Restaurant, matching delicious dishes with sweeping ocean views, visit authentic pasta bar Mortadeli or enjoy fresh, local seafood at Fisho’s.

Torquay is the birthplace of surfing brands Rip Curl and Quiksilver, and visitors can snag deep discounts at outlet stores. Photo / 123rf

Quiet accommodation options in Anglesea and Airey’s Inlet

Take advantage of the discounted winter deals and stay a while in a safari glamping tent or at Miss Posey, a pastel-coloured vintage-themed holiday unit at Big4 Anglesea or at Sunnymead hotel, a revamped motel in Airey’s Inlet across from the famous Airey’s Inlet pub. Explore the exotic orchids on the Anglesea heath, share a game of golf with the kangaroos at Anglesea Golf Club or take a tour inside Splitpoint lighthouse. Stop for a hand-stretched wood-fired pizza at The Captain of Airey’s after a browse through Great Escape bookstore.

Play golf with kangaroos at Anglesea Golf Club for a unique wildlife encounter on Victoria's Great Ocean Road. Photo / Visit Victoria

Lazy days in Lorne

Between the Otway Ranges and the ocean, the seaside town of Lorne swells from about 1000 full-time residents to 20,000 visitors in summer. Visiting in winter, you’ll still enjoy gentle waves to ride, walks around calming Loutit Bay to the pier, rock pools to explore at low tide, but without the stressful search for a carpark. There’s also an array of renowned regional dining spots, including beachside Totti’s Lorne, where meals are made for sharing. Afterwards, head to Teddy’s Lookout for a birds-eye view of Bass Strait, or climb high in the treetops at Live Wire Park. If there’s a rainy winter’s day, you’ll be able to hike to one of the many waterfalls in the region, or relax inside the Art Deco Lorne Theatre to watch a surfing documentary, new release or film classic.

Soar through the treetops at Live Wire Park amidst Victoria's Otway Ranges. Photo / Visit Victoria

Off-peak rates at Wye River and Kennett River

Favourite campgrounds at Kennett River and Wye River (with its ever-popular Wye Beach Hotel) offer relaxed beach holiday vibes and are often booked out well in advance for summer trips. Take advantage of the off-peak rates, grab some marshmallows, put on your warmest layers and heat up beside the firepit watching the night skies put on their show for offline entertainment. There’s plenty of birdlife, koalas and kangaroos, as well as beach strolls without the crowds.

Wye River campgrounds provide the opportunity to spot koalas, kangaroos, and various birdlife, along with serene beach strolls. Photo / Visit Victoria

Winter hikes and hot toddies in Apollo Bay

Forest hike, kayak or snorkel before indulging in a seafood extravaganza at the Apollo Bay Fishermen’s Co-Op overlooking the fishing boats and the bay, or grab a famous scallop pie from the bakery and head to Marriners Lookout for hilltop views overlooking Apollo Bay. Head to Wildlife Wonders sanctuary for a guided nature tour, or use the town as a starting spot for a Great Ocean Walk coastal hike. Our favourite is the Blanket Bay to Cape walk. Take a day trip inland to Timboon for artisan food and brews. Stop in at the Timboon Railway Shed Distillery for whisky tastings to warm you up or head along the 12 Apostles Gourmet Trail, including artisan beers, gourmet cheeses, fudge, chocolate and icecream.

Indulge in a seafood feast at Apollo Bay Fishermen’s Co-Op or savour a famous scallop pie while enjoying hilltop views at Marriners Lookout. Photo / Visit Victoria

Australia’s most visited tourist attraction, minus the crowds

Fly high over the Twelve Apostles in a helicopter tour taking in the collection of limestone stacks off the shore of Port Campbell National Park. This is Australia’s most visited tourist attraction, so enjoy less people in your selfie backgrounds by visiting outside of the summer tourist season. It’s just a 7km walk here from Princetown. There are also beautiful coastal walks, trail runs and cycle trails to explore. Or enjoy a day trip to beautiful Johanna Beach for remote beauty – camp overnight to experience a spectacular night sky absent from light pollution.

Princetown offers helicopter tours over the iconic Twelve Apostles, providing breathtaking views with fewer crowds outside the summer season. Photo / Visit Victoria

Sea swims and hot thermal baths in Warnambool

At the edge of town, you’ll find Logan’s Beach, where southern right whales come to visit almost every year between June and September. They swim within a 100m of the shore to calve and can be viewed from a specially constructed platform in the sand dunes, or from the beach. It’s an awesome sight to see and when the waves roll in they can be seen just past the surfer line-up. If you’re in town on Winter Solstice, take part in an invigorating early morning swim from the surf club. Afterwards, head to the Deep Blue Geo-Thermal Baths for a relaxing soak. There’s so much for families to do in Warnambool in winter, including the Lake Pertobe Adventure Playground, a visit to the Middle Island Little Penguin colony and the Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and Village featuring an entertaining sound and light show. Stock up on doughnuts at Jane Dough, or have a relaxed brunch right on the beach at Pavillion Café Bar.

Witness southern right whales calving near Logan’s Beach. Photo / Visit Victoria

Magical winter weekends in Port Fairy

Take advantage of the off-peak winter rates and head to Port Fairy for a series of winter weekends that include events such as fairy hunts and an exhibition of prints in response to The Wintering Project, a creative collection dedicated to celebrating and protecting migratory birds. Take a drive to Noodledoof Brewing and Distillery Company in nearby Kororoit. Try their winter warmer, the Wattleseed Baltic Porter ABV with cacao nibs and malted wattleseed aged in a whisky barrel, while experiencing an event at the distillery, such as kids karaoke or murder mystery nights. Stay at Old Market Inn, a heritage-listed 1870s Georgian bluestone hotel.

Port Fairy hosts winter events like fairy hunts and exhibitions, along with visits to Noodledoof Brewing and Distillery Company for unique winter warmers. Photo / Visit Victoria

Trundling trams and fur seals in Portland

Take a 45-minute Seals by Sea tour to watch adult and baby Australian and New Zealand fur seals playing in the surf, with the potential for sightings of dolphins and whales. The Portland Cable Tram rumbles along the foreshore and there are more than 200 19th-century buildings, many made of bluestone, pointing to the early settlers to the region. The Portland Botanic Gardens were established in 1857 and the Portland Maritime Discovery Centre has intriguing exhibits, including a sperm whale skeleton.

Witness seals playing in the surf on a Seals by Sea tour. Photo / Visit Victoria

Choose a couple of townships or visit them all, winding your way along the Great Ocean Road as it hugs the shoreline. Embrace the windswept winter beach atmosphere and enjoy a more relaxed pace for your Australian visit, sure to send you home revitalised.

For more things to do in the state of Victoria, see visitvictoria.com/nz