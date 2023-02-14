With luxe glamping facilities, eco-tours and a world-renowned reef on your doorstep, Sal Salis in Western Australia is a dream getaway for nature-lovers. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

From tackling country trails to kicking back on a glamping getaway, there are countless ways to let nature be the star of your next Aussie adventure, writes Sara Bunny.

Made for walking

When it comes to great Aussie hikes, you can’t go past the mighty Grampians. Located about three hours’ drive west of Melbourne/Naarm, the Grampians Peaks Trail takes in the rugged cliffs of the Grampians/Gariwerd National Park, with jaw-dropping views, top camping spots, and diverse flora and fauna along the way. Spanning 160km over 13 days and 12 nights, this bucket-list walk is best suited to fit types. visitgrampians.com.au

Tasmania also leads the way for wondrous walking trails, boasting countless ways to explore the Island State on foot. The Overland Track is a medium-difficulty adventure that winds through World Heritage-listed wilderness from Cradle Mountain to Lake St Clair. Here, walkers are rewarded with everything from lush green rainforest to thunderous waterfalls over the course of the six-day journey. At the coast, the four-day Freycinet Experience covers the length of the island’s stunning peninsula, while the Bay of Fires Lodge Walk is a three or four-day guided adventure to Tassie’s iconic orange-tinged boulders. discovertasmania.com.au/experiences/stories/guided-walks, freycinet.com.au, taswalkingco.com.au/bay-of-fires-lodge-walk

The Bay of Fires Walk winds along some of Tasmania's most stunning coastlines. Photo / Tourism Australia

You’ve heard of the Blue Mountains, but what about NSW’s other hiking hotspot, the Warrumbungles? The rugged, volcanic landscape of Warrumbungle National Park boasts eerie rock formations and panoramic views, while the Breadknife and Grand High Tops walk (for experienced hikers) is considered one of the best in the state. And here, the top-rate stargazing makes it extra special. Warrumbungle National Park was named the first of just three official Dark Sky Parks in Australia, with nearby Siding Spring Observatory and Milroy Observatory open to visitors. nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/warrumbungle-national-park

Warrumbungle National Park in NSW boasts some of the country's best stargazing. Photo / Destination NSW

If exploring the incredible Red Centre of the Northern Territory is on your wish list, don’t miss Watarrka National Park and Kings Canyon. The 6km Kings Canyon Rim Walk is a must-do, and sights include the Garden of Eden rockhole at the bottom of a steep ravine (no swimming) a curious maze of domes at the Lost City, and “Priscilla’s Crack”, a location from the classic Aussie film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Being an early bird is essential for this four-hour walk – it’s best tackled at sunrise before the temperature soars. northernterritory.com/uluru-and-surrounds/destinations/watarrka-national-park

Get up early to enjoy the spectacular Kings Canyon rim walk in Watarrka National Park. Photo / Tourism NT

Just an hour’s drive from Canberra, Namadgi National Park is a popular spot for nature-loving ACT locals. It’s crisscrossed with 160km of walking tracks suitable for all skill levels, but the trail to Booroomba Rocks is the pick of the bunch. This hike up granite cliffs is steep in places, although burning thigh muscles will be quickly forgotten once you see the breathtaking views across to Canberra and over the Brindabella Ranges. visitcanberra.com.au/articles/10-must-do-outdoor-adventures

With mountain views and walking tracks galore, Namadgi National Park is a hit with hikers. Photo / Tourism Australia.

Just add water

Great Barrier Reef is an unmissable Aussie icon, but there are plenty of other ways to get on, under or alongside water in this corner of the world.

If pristine lakes and secluded swimming spots are your thing, check out the Mount Gambier area in South Australia’s Limestone Coast, where ancient volcanoes have left behind more than 50 sinkholes. Biggest of all is Blue Lake, which changes colour according to the season and sparkles a mesmerising turquoise from November to March. For a refreshing dip, head for the nearby Little Blue Lake and descend the staircase into cobalt-coloured water surrounded by gumtrees. Dry off with a trip to the Umpherston Sinkhole, a huge circular cavern with not water, but beautiful sunken gardens inside. southaustralia.com/destinations/limestone-coast

The Little Blue Lake sinkhole, on South Australia's scenic Limestone Coast, is the perfect spot for a dip. Photo / Lucy Adamopoulos

While the beaches steal the spotlight up in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, there’s a different sort of water experience also well worth a look – the Noosa Everglades. One of only two everglades systems in the world (along with Florida), this unique network of waterways lined with fragrant tea tree forest is home to more than 40 per cent of Australia’s bird species. Take a kayak tour with Everglades Eco Safari or paddle around on your own, and unlike its US counterpart, you can safely swim in these calm waters. visitnoosa.com.au/destinations/noosa-country/noosa-everglades

The calm waters of the vast Noosa Everglades are a kayaker's dream. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Marine life reigns supreme over in Western Australia, especially at World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef. Here, you can’t help but be spellbound by the 500 tropical fish species and 300 different types of coral that call the area home. In some places the reef is just a short swim from shore, but the main gateway to the marine wonder is Exmouth, where you can book a range of snorkelling or glass-bottom boat tours to catch the underwater action. Soon there will be plenty to see overhead too, as Exmouth and the Ningaloo area is set for a spectacular total solar eclipse on April 20.

As the world's largest fringing reef, the snorkelling is top-rate at Ningaloo Marine Park. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

In Busselton, south of Perth, you don’t even have to get your hair wet to explore below the surface on the Busselton Jetty Undersea Walk. With a high-tech, spacey-looking dive helmet on your head that allows you to breathe as easily as you would on land, descend a ladder under the water to wander among tropical fish and corals. A major refurbishment of the jetty means it’s closed until later this year, but this trippy experience is one for the wish list when it reopens in December. westernaustralia.com/au/tour/busselton-jetty-undersea-walk

Glorious glamping

You can’t beat a soul-boosting spell in the great outdoors, but if carting a swag into the bush sounds a bit too much, keep these luxe glamping ideas on your radar.

Queensland’s spectacular Scenic Rim is known for its ancient volcanic valleys and lush hinterland, and at Nightfall, you can enjoy the scenery from a luxury tent with all the mod-cons. Located beside a gently trickling creek at Insta-worthy Lamington National Park, each spacious safari tent includes an indoor fireplace, fancy rainhead shower and enough plush furnishings to turn any anxious city slicker into a glamping convert. Nightfall allows only 8 guests on-site at a time, so you can enjoy privacy and seclusion alongside your wilderness fix. nightfall.com.au

Combine scenic hinterland and high-end glamping at Nightfall, in Lamington National Park. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Swap bustling Sydney life for a stay in a super-cute see-through dome in the NSW Central Tablelands with Bubbletent Australia. Sitting pretty in the Capertree Valley, where rolling hills dominate the landscape and birdsong provides the soundtrack, each of the three bubble tents boasts an outdoor wood-fired tub and sundeck for laidback lounging. Stock up on wine and treats from nearby Mudgee, before settling into your cosy bubble to enjoy the natural show from the night sky – there’s even a telescope in each tent for top-rate stargazing. bubbletentaustralia.com

Night skies are so clear in the NSW Tablelands, each Bubbletent comes with a telescope. Photo / Destination NSW

Also in NSW, Currajong Retreat is a pristine farm sanctuary three hours’ south of Canberra. Don a fluffy white robe and slippers to unwind in one of the five-star safari tents, which include a comfy queen bed, lounge and dining area, requisite outdoor bath and a private deck overlooking rolling hills. Up the luxe factor with fancy add-ons like a decadent breakfast spread with bubbles, or an in-tent relaxation massage. currajongretreat.com

The mighty Flinders Ranges and Wilpena Pound are South Australian icons, and you can combine the mountain lifestyle with a slew of creature comforts from an Ikara Safari Tent at Wilpena Pound Resort. Here, 15 glamping tents are tucked into a corner of the Ikara Flinders Ranges National Park, where the dramatic peaks and plunging valleys are thought to be about 800 million years old. But far from ancient is your accommodation, which comes complete with modern ensuite bathroom, queen size bed and air-con inside each tent. Best of all, it’s located close to the incredible natural amphitheatre of Wilpena Pound, and the resort offers cultural tours of the area with a local Adnyamathanha guide. wilpenapound.com.au

Plush bedding and air con and just some of the comforts of the Ikara Safari Tents at Wilpena Pound Resort, SA. Photo / Anthology Travel

What could be more true-blue Aussie than parking up beside a billabong to soak in the outback scenery? You can do just that – no outback survival skills required - at Cooinda Lodge Kakadu in the Northern Territory. Glamping facilities at the lodge include 10 super-comfortable outback retreat tents for couples, as well as 10 family-size options with bunk beds for the kids. Located in the iconic Kakadu National Park, about two hours’ drive from Darwin, the lodge boasts a prime spot right beside the Yellow River Billabong. Don’t miss a croc-spotting tour with Yellow River Cruises, and a visit to the nearby Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre. kakadutourism.com/accommodation/cooinda-lodge

For coastal vistas with a high-end camping vibe, Sal Salis at Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef is the spot. This eco-resort is nestled among the sand dunes within the Cape Range National Park, with the sparkling shores of Ningaloo Reef just a stroll away. Each of the 15 wilderness tents comes with all the trappings of luxe glamping, and there’s all-inclusive dining at the camp lounge courtesy of the on-site chef. Here, you can opt to go on a snorkelling tour or kayak expedition with an expert camp guide, swim with humpback whales if you’re visiting between August and October, or in the evening, simply lie on the beach and soak up the incredible views of Milky Way. salsalis.com.au

For more holiday inspiration, visit australia.com