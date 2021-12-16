NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Gisborne

Relax under the olive trees at Matawhero Wines. Photo / Supplied

1. Tairāwhiti Museum, Whataupoko

Always look on the bright side. More than two years ago, taonga that left our shores 250 years ago returned home from UK and German museums. They are to be displayed in the Tū te Whaihanga exhibition marking the 250th anniversary of the first on-land contact between tangata whenua and Europeans at what is now Tairāwhiti Gisborne. The 37 taonga included some of those that left on board the Endeavour after its first voyage to Aotearoa in October 1769. The exhibition was supposed to have closed and the taonga sent back to Europe a couple of years ago but you've still got a chance to see them. "One of the benefits of Covid is that they're now grounded at home until the borders open up. Personally, I think they want to stay here," musician and Tairāwhiti Arts Festival director Tama Waipara says.

tairawhitimuseum.org.nz

2. Food & Wine Festivals, Gisborne

They're always rather fluid occasions but this summer they've become moveable feasts. Three festivals celebrating Gisborne's beverages, comestibles – oh, and the sun and music – have moved later in summer. First Light Wine & Food Festival is a premium showcase for regional wines partnered with great food and bands at three well-known vineyards. That is scheduled for February 5, so make a long Waitangi Weekend of it. Essence of Tairāwhiti focuses on sharing experiences of food gathering, whānau, community, culture, headlining local growers, producers and entertainment plus educational masterclasses. That is due to happen on February 26. Finally, the Gisborne Beer Festival is set down for Easter Saturday, April 16. Another holiday weekend. Just sayin'…

firstlightwineandfood.co.nz; tairawhitigisborne.co.nz/essence-of-tairawhiti;

gisbornebeerfestival.nz

Grab a plant-based bite at Zephr Wainui. Photo / Supplied

3. Zephyr Wainui Cafe and Grocer, Wainui

Not the best of times for a new business but Zephyr Wainui cafe and grocer at the famous surf spot has made it through the winter and is looking forward to summer. Angus Maindonald, Tiago Kerber, Jacob Kohn and Ellen Taylor's cafe and grocery offers only plant-based food, with a kaupapa to create a space that's good for the environment, personal health and the community. Zephyr Wainui regularly holds events such as live performances from local bands on the lawn, second-hand clothing markets or a beach clean-up.

zephyrwainui.co.nz

4. Matawhero Wines, Matawhero

Matawhero Wines is legendary in the industry: Bill and Denis Irwin planted the first vines there in 1968 and the property and its aromatic styles are now in the hands of Kirsten and Richard Searle and winemaker/business partner Kim Crawford, who use a dry-farm practice with natural rainfall to produce distinctive aromatic wine styles. Long known for its rustic cellar door, where visitors can sip between vines and under olive trees or explore the underground cellar, Matawhero now offers accommodation in new luxury cabins among the vines.

matawhero.co.nz

5. Tatapouri Bay, Makorori

Another makeover. Once an old-school Kiwi campground, new managers at Tatapouri Bay (20 minutes from the city) have added glamping tents and a waterfront cafe in recent years. For summer 2022 they've opened three luxury Zen Cabins a few metres from the beach. The cabins have kitchens, bathrooms and a bed from which you can watch that world-famous sunrise.

tatapouri.co.nz

