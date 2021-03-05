Where the Travel Guides went in Tairāwhiti Gisborne

Sacred mountaintops: Mount Hikurangi. Photo / TNZ, Supplied

Last night the Travel Guides were treated to an insiders' tour of the East Cape.





Giving a Kiwi twist to the TV show's normal formula, this season's hosts are all ordinary New Zealanders who've been given a chance to see some extraordinary parts of their country.





Tairāwhiti Gisborne's the perfect stop on an East Coast roady. Photo / TNZ, Supplied

From the slopes of sacred Maunga Hikurangi to the unbeatable Pacific beaches, the Travel Guides fitted a lot into their time in Tairāwhiti Gisborne. Here's what they got up to on their backyard Tiki Tour in the unique cornet of Aotearoa.









Where they stayed

Waikanae Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park

With a name like TOP 10, you know Waikanae beach is not your average holiday park. With both beach access and a heated pool, motor-camp is a great shout for surfers or a family break - just on the edge of town.





The Eastwoodhill Arboretum, out by the Rere river. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

Tirohanga Beach Motor Camp

At the other side of the cape, Tirohanga beach in the bay of Plenty is your classic kiwi campsite.

Getting there

Maui Motorhomes

Camper rental company Maui is your one stop shop for hiring a home on the road. Check out their shoulder season deals for up to 15 per-cent off motor-home hire.

What they did

Dive Tatapouri

In the shallows of Tatapouri beach, the stingray are regular guests. You can see them from the shore, or d'on a pair of waders to meet them in person. Dive Tatapouri run Reef Ecology Tours to visit the Whai Repo, who aren't shy.

Salt Shack Surf School

Gisborne's beaches are a favourite place for surfies to hang on the East Coast. However if you're building up to the big waves, or just looking for a spot to try out – you could do well to check in with Salt Shack. Run by siblings Holly and Jay Quinn, they have recently launched a Ladies surf camp for longer getaways.

East Coast Horse Treks

A family owned business with a passion for horses, running tours around a coastal paradise.

Horse Treks from 1 hour wanders to overnight camps up the Kereu River.

Rere Rockslide & Falls

A natural wonder, well worth the 50 minute roady out of town. A spectacular waterfall smoothed into a natural slide, many visitors jump on a boogie board or just their backsides to slide down the pools below. Take care on the rocks and have fun!