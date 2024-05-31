A plane travelling from Auckland to Christchurch has slid off the runway and into the grass upon landing. Video / Supplied / George Heard

A Jetstar aircraft with a history of engine issues is at the centre of a safety investigation after it lost steering shortly after landing.

One of New Zealand’s busiest runways was briefly closed this morning after Jetstar Flight 225 swerved off the tarmac at Christchurch Airport.

The plane, an A320 originating in Auckland, “swerved” off the runway bringing operations to a halt at 7.45am.

Several flights were diverted before the runway - the country’s second busiest - could be partially opened, including SQ297 from Singapore which was diverted to Auckland due to the “excursion” event.

Runway Excursions - the term for aircraft leaving the tarmac - are caused by a variety of reasons, according to the New Zealand CAA, from pilot error to mechanical failures.

Local runway safety teams are required to have a plan and trained to deal quickly with planes leaving the runway.

“While New Zealand has had no fatal runway excursion incidents, the high number of international accidents demands a proactive approach to manage the risk,” says the NZ CAA’s guidance.

By 9.15am the runway safety team opened the crosswind runway - a shorter landing strip for weather events - to some aircraft. By midday the main runway was cleared to handle planes.

The CAA and Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority were aware of the incident this morning and were making inquiries.

In an update, Christchurch Airport said the main runway was open.

“Police have confirmed there were no injuries to those onboard. The terminal is open as normal.”

Police and ambulance staff on standby at Christchurch Airport after a Jetstar A320 left the runway. Photo / George Heard

History of engine issues: What we know about the Jetstar aircraft?

A Jetstar spokesperson told the Herald the aircraft experienced a “steering issue”, causing it to “veer on the runway at low speed”.

Herald columnist Diana Clement, said they were met by firetrucks after passengers were told there had possibly been an “hydraulic leak on the right and the plane left the runway”.

For safety reasons, the plane was held for inspection where it came to a halt, before being towed clear.

“Everything seemed normal as we made our approach and landing but after landing the engine seemed to stall up and caused us to vacate the runway,” the pilot of JQ225 told passengers.

There were no reported injuries but passengers were shaken by the bumpy arrival.

The plane involved entered service for Jetstar 12 years ago.

In 2021 the aircraft VH-VFF was the subject of an investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau after engine issues, which revealed debris and screwdriver parts in the right jet engine.

ATSB said the screwdriver pieces were “determined to have been in the engine for over 100 flights”.

A Jetstar A320 veered off the runway upon landing at Christchurch Airport. Photo / Diana Clement

Rare incident illustrates importance of safety standards, say industry experts

While the exact cause of the runway excursion has not been established, there are several possible causes that must be assessed: Runway contamination, weather conditions, mechanical failure or pilot error.

The New Zealand Airline Pilots Association (NZALPA) president Andrew McKeen said such incidents were uncommon.

“Today’s runway incident along with recent events of turbulence, underscore the essential role seatbelts play in passenger safety.”

Thorough investigations were an important part of maintaining aviation’s record as one of the “safest forms of transportation in the world”, said McKeen.

“After any incident or accident NZALPA’s goal is always to understand the learnings that may come out of the investigation to help prevent the same incident or accident happening again.”