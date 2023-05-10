If you want to travel around unnoticed, it pays to plan your outfits ahead of time. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Opinion

In an era where authenticity reigns supreme, many travellers want to get off the beaten track or live like a local, skip the “touristy attractions” and seek out insider spots or hidden gems.

We want to immerse ourselves in a culture and experience it in its most genuine form. If you consider yourself one such person, you probably also want to avoid looking like a foreign tourist; someone who is an outsider, who doesn’t belong.

Naturally, in some destinations, it’s impossible to fully assimilate. No matter what I wear, I’ll always stick out in Nepal or Mumbai as a white-skinned, blonde-haired traveller.

But for many multicultural cities around the world, there are ways to fit in with the locals or at least, avoid looking quite so much like a lost tourist.

Do your research

Aside from ethnicity, clothing is the number one thing that sets tourists out from residents. So, take time to research what kind of clothing locals wear. Ask people who have recently visited, read online travel forums or find fashion content written by local journalists or bloggers. Do people tend to dress conservatively or are they happy to bare skin? Is it a fashion-forward place or are they a few years behind the trends?

Make space in that suitcase

Long days walking around plus limited suitcase space often prompts people to leave trendier items or accessories behind. Instead, we opt for outfits that are comfortable and functional. Unfortunately, your trusty walking shoes, comfy jeans and backpack won’t help you fit in around most cities.

To avoid looking like a tourist, make space in your suitcase for trendy items that may not be super useful but look great. This can be as simple as a nice pair of shoes, a jacket that isn’t warm but is chic, and an accessory like a nice purse or scarf.

Invest in fashionable and functional items

Additionally, you can also invest in items that are fashionable and functional, like a slick pair of sneakers with good support, a new, warm coat, or a trendy bum bag (yes, they do exist). These items may be more expensive but if you travel often, they are a great investment and a shortcut to looking less like a frazzled tourist.

A high quality coat or pair of shoes can be fashionable and functional. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Avoid ‘tourist accessories’

The cliche of a tourist holding out a printed map is outdated thanks to smartphones. However, many accessories act like a beacon that declares “foreigner”. We’re talking big DSLR cameras or iPhones on neck straps, bulky backpacks and passport pouches wrapped around the waist or hanging from your neck. Oddly, the same goes for white, shiny sunscreen (opt for a subtle gel-based sunblock) and hats or caps that are obviously from another country, or geared towards tourists.

Shop while you’re there

One fun way to fit in with the local look is to fit in some shopping at your destination. Perusing boutiques and stores is a great way to get among residents, find a travel souvenir you’ll actually use after your travels and find an item or two that helps you fit in.

However, be wary of stores that are just catering to tourists; these shops either sell brands or items most locals can’t afford or items with the destination name/attractions printed on them. From these things, you must run like the wind. But if you are determined to buy that Hard Rock Cafe Sydney T-shirt or “I <3 New York” bag, keep it in your suitcase until you get home.