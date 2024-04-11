Moving to and living in Italy just got easier with a new digital nomad visa. Photo / Getty Images

Moving to and living in Italy just got easier with a new digital nomad visa. Photo / Getty Images

As of last week, Italy’s digital nomad visa opened to applicants, and your dream of moving to Italy - to live out la dolce vita - could now become a reality.

Italian legislators have been dangling ‘la carota’ for years; allowing us to envisage a life of pizza-eating and palazzo-frequenting thanks to the prospect of an Italian visa for remote workers. Finally, last week’s announcement confirmed the country’s digital nomad visa came into effect on April 4.

But don’t pack your bags and switch up your flat white for an espresso just yet. There are rules and regulations that will determine if you qualify.

Firstly, as the name suggests, the visa is open to those who can work remotely. According to Euronews, legislation defines such individuals as “non-European Union or Swiss citizens who are highly skilled. They should be able to work remotely, either as someone self-employed or in collaboration with or as an employee of a company.”

Before you sashay into your manager’s office and demand your WFH hours include logging in from Florence, you must be someone “who carries out a highly qualified work activity with the use of technological tools capable of allowing them to work remotely, both as a worker self-employed or as a collaborator or employee of a company even if not resident in Italy,” according to Euronews.

La Dolce Vita: Freshly-baked pizza in Venice. Photo / Getty Images

There are a few extra things to be aware of before applying.

Visa applicants must earn three times the minimum level required for exemption from participation in healthcare costs. This works out to be just under €28,000 annually, or about NZ$50,300

Furthermore, you must acquire health insurance to cover the duration of your stay. You’ll also need proof of accommodation.

Unfortunately, for anyone reading this story and co-typing their resignation from an office job, you’ll also have to be able to show that you’ve been a remote worker elsewhere for at least six months - or classed as a digital nomad for the same amount of time.

Applications will be automatically declined for anyone convicted of a crime in the last five years.

Moving to and living in Italy just got easier with a new digital nomad visa. Photo / 123rf

Now, the good news.

The digital nomad visa is valid for an entire year, with the possibility of renewal. Better still, your family can be included, dependent on gaining a family residence permit from the local police.

It might be time to start translating your “ciao bella” from your “ciao bello” - according to the New York Post, once your digital nomad visa is approved, applicants have eight days from their arrival in Italy to apply for a residence permit.

Still, with NZ’s cost of living skyrocketing and your average latte accelerating to well above $6, learning a new language could be your gateway to the sweet life - and cheap coffee.







