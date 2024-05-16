'Exceptional': Gaonera taco was the pick of the four item Michelin-starred menu at El Califa de Leon.

A tiny taco stand in Mexico City has made history as the first to receive a prestigious Michelin star.

The fast-food restaurant is one of 18 eateries in the inaugural Michelin Guide to Mexico.

El Califa De León offers just four items on its menu.

At $8 for a beef taco, it’s one of the most affordable Michelin star meals in the world. Its steak is undercut only by world’s cheapest Michelin meal: at Tim Ho Wan in Singapore, where dishes start from $5.50.

It’s standing room only at the Taqueria in San Rafael, whose shop front is little wider than the bicycles parked outside.

Mexico's first Michelin-starred taqueria, El Califa de León, is barely 3-metres wide. Photo / Fernando Llano, AP

It is named for its founder Rodolfo Gaona - a Mexican bullfighter who opened the restaurant 50 years ago, reports The prize Toreador’s nickname was “The King of León”. A title he held onto when he founded the taqueria.

“There is a reason why El Califa de León has endured for more than half a century,” says the guidebook.

The house special Gaonera taco was described as “exceptional” with fresh corn tortillas cooked while you wait.

The current owner 66-year-old Mario Hernandez told Deutsche Welle press agency was “no secret” to the recipe - but refused to share where he sourced his supplies.

Arturo Rivera Martínez became the first Michelin-starred taco chef at a ceremony on Tuesday at Mexico City’s El Cantoral cultural center.

“The secret is the simplicity of our taco. It has only a tortilla, red or green sauce, and that’s it,” Martínez told AP.

What’s on the Michelin-awarded taco menu?

The Country’s Michelin Guide, the first to be issued for Mexico, described it as a tiny food stall, “bare bones with just enough room for a handful of diners to stand at the counter” serving just four items: Gaonera (beef filet), bistec (beef steak), chuleta (pork chop), and costilla (beef rib) accompanied by a duo of house-made salsas.

It definitely stood out among the other entities in the French gastronomy guidebook.

Mexico's first Michelin-starred taco chef Arturo Rivera Martínez at El Califa de León taco stand, in Mexico City. Photo / Fernando Llano, AP

Among the eighteen eateries, two Mexico City diners were awarded two out of a possible three stars.

One top pick was Pujol, where chef Enrique Olvera and his team were praised for fusing Mexican cooking traditions with sophistication and depth. “Be it the omakase tacos or the seasonal tasting menu, the chef deploys his expertise to enhance exceptional produce, much to the delight of gourmets,” read the description.

Quintonil, named after a herb from the Oaxaca region, was the second two-star restaurant. Chefs Jorge Vallejo and partner Alejandra Flores were praised for their “sleek, creative cuisine to dazzle the senses.”

Gwendal Poullennec, the Michelin guides’ International director said it was a joy and honour to compile the country’s first collection of starred restaurants.

“From sophisticated restaurants honoured with one MICHELIN Star, to bustling street ‘taqueria’, our inspectors were impressed by the constant culinary effervescence that is both authentic and indulgent.”

Mexico's newly-minted Michelin Star restaurants were annouced at a ceremony on Tuesday. Photo / Michelin

While the 2024 guide mentions a crop of 157 restaurants across Mexico City, Oaxaca, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Nuevo León - only 16 were awarded a star, along with the two double-starred diners.

Ther were also 42 Bib Gourmands for ‘highly commended’ meals and six Green Stars for sustainable kitchens.

- With Associated Press