Got the mid-flight munchies? Here are the new Air NZ snacks taking off soon! Photo / Supplied

Got the mid-flight munchies? Chocolate dipped pretzels, tangy lemon meringue-coated popcorn and crunchy dried cheese are just a few things the national carrier is hoping to tempt you with when taking to the skies.

Air New Zealand has revealed its newest menu of onboard snacks and they’re not only absolutely scrumptious, but they’re made right here in Aotearoa.

Air NZ’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says, “We want to give our customers a fantastic experience from the moment they are welcomed aboard our aircraft, and that includes having a variety of snacks to satisfy sweet tooths and savoury lovers alike.”

Last month, the airline put out a call for a group of snacksperts to help taste test the new and improved menu - and a staggering 9000 applicants answered. Whittled down to five, the expert eaters determined which snacks would satisfy customers’ cravings at 33,000 feet.

The 14 chosen suppliers and their delicious eats hail from all over New Zealand, from Canterbury, Nelson, Hawke’s Bay to the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Today, the Herald decided to put their tastebuds to the test to determine if the national airline’s new array of nibbles soared past expectations or failed to take off.

Air New Zealand's new array of snacks. Photo / Air NZ

Aotearoa chocolate coated pretzels

Like croissants in France and fish and chips on the beach, nothing is quite as iconic as pretzels on a plane. Dip them in chocolate and you’ve got yourself the ultimate travel treat. A standard in-flight snack, we couldn’t fault these chocolate-covered pretzels.

Dr Bugs lemon meringue pie popcorn treats

Popcorn with a fruity spin, these lemon meringue-flavoured treats are simultaneously filling and refreshing - and a fun flavour combo to contemplate during long haul flights. If you’re not a fan of lemon-flavoured goodies, firmly pass on these bites as they pack a punch when it comes to their citrus sensation and aren’t for the faint of tastebud.

(onboard from March 2024)

Torere cinnamon glazed macadamias

By a mile, these crunchy, dessert-flavoured nuts were the fan favourite amongst the Herald team. With a crunchy cinnamon coating and creamy macadamia flavour, we polished off the packet and can’t wait to nab another on our next flight.

Kinda-like-a white choc macadamia cookie nut blend

While the name might be a mouthful, this aeroplane snack is best enjoyed in the same way - in mouthfuls. As the moniker suggests, this blend of nuts is flavoured just like a delicious white chocolate and macadamia nut cookie, providing a heathy alternative with a dessert-flavoured spin to snack on during your travels.

(Onboard from December 2023)

QB crunchy cheese

Let it not be mistaken, these are not cheese chips or a slab of gouda that has been left in the fridge too long. These goodies are 100 per cent cheese with an airy, crunchy, chip-like texture that will have your mind churning from take-off to landing. These freeze-dried snacks received a mixed bag of reviews for no other reason than that they were a bit of a mind-boggle. Tasting just like a block of cheese without the mushy texture to match, crunchy cheese bites are a good pick for those who like food for thought.

Snackachangi vinegar & salt chips

New Zealand’s boldest chip brand is reaching new heights (literally and figuratively) with its salt and vinegar-flavoured chips joining the menu of in-flights snacks. A classic flavour with that much-loved Snackachangi crisp, they were much adored and devoured by everyone in the office - except for me who can’t stand the sour, burning taste of vinegar (yuck).

(Onboard from from March 2024.)

Molly Woppy white chocolate-coated ginger biscuit

Picture this: a chill in the air, a hot cup of tea in hand, flying over the snowy peaks of the Southern Alps. Matched with a white chocolate-covered ginger biscuit? We couldn’t top it. These biscuits are a moreish must for air travel and were scrumptiously scoffed down by the Herald team.

The new snacks will be rolled out on a variety of different domestic and international routes across various cabin classes.



