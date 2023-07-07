This winter the Herald Travel is searching from high to low for New Zealand’s best ski field.

COMMENT:

It happens every year yet never ceases to surprise me.

One moment, life is all backyard BBQs and sunburnt shoulders, warm morning walks and weekends at the beach. Then, seemingly overnight, the sun disappears at 5pm, temperatures plummet and people dress like they’re at an airline gate, trying to wear the contents of an overweight suitcase.

The city turns sad and grey and wet and my mood swiftly follows suit. Yet, countries consistently ranked the happiest in the world (Denmark, Finland, Switzerland and Iceland) have winters that make New Zealand look tropical.

What is their secret?

Aside from the larger forces at play (politics, economics, infrastructure), these populations know how to ‘do’ winter well. Or, to use the niche-turned-cliche Danish word, they know how to ‘hygge’.

Pronounced ‘hoo-gah’, the word means “creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people,” according to Visit Denmark.

It’s arguably the most popular foreign phrase we cling to when winter descends but it’s not the only one; there’s friluftsliv and koselig in Norway, Sweden’s fika, and kalsarikannit in Finland.

Here are some ways these freezing nations and other destinations endure winter as joyfully as possible.

Winter can be fun if you know how to make the most of the season. Photo / Unsplash

Dress for the season

Feeling cold is one of the easiest ways to feel miserable, which means your wardrobe is an effective place to start your joyful winter journey. After almost six months of summer clothes, it’s easy to err towards familiar outfits that no longer suit the season. So, pack up those linen shorts and light dresses and haul out the heavy jeans, thick tights, woollen shirts and knitted scarves. Toss your rain jacket and small umbrella in your bag while you’re at it because it will rain and you really shouldn’t be surprised.

Get Outside

However, going outside, despite the elements, is another way people can get into a good mood; a practice Norwegians call friluftsliv. Roughly translated to “open-air life”, the expression is about getting outdoors and connecting with nature, no matter the weather.

Contrary to what it seems, Norwegians aren’t immune to the cold, they can also struggle to get out. However, friluftsliv is an encouraging reminder that, if you rug up with layers and endure the first bracing moments, it’s always worth it. This could look as simple as a morning walk with lots of layers and a takeaway coffee, a muddy weekend hike in the mountains or a bold ocean dip.

Read More: The best walks to tackle in Auckland over winter

Get outside even when the weather is cool. Photo / File

Winter-proof your schedule

Similarly, working out a ‘winter wardrobe’ of activities that suit the winter conditions can also be very beneficial. As temperatures drop and days shorten, many of our favourite activities or pastimes can feel less enjoyable or achievable. This can often have us white-knuckling through or just stopping altogether.

The key, is finding an alternative. Make that weekly dinner an hour earlier in the evening or change your morning run routine to an indoor gym class; pay attention to what feels difficult and make tweaks to work for winter.

Change your space

Hygge is about “informal time together with family or close friends,” and in winter, this takes place at someone’s home or another quiet location, according to Denmark’s national website. As we spend more time at home, it’s worth giving your space a hygge makeover.

We’re talking fluffy blankets and scented candles, warm lighting and a really nice mug for your tea or coffee; small things that seem inconsequential but can make a significant difference to the atmosphere.

Ditch the screen

You know what doesn’t make me feel great about the dark evenings, cold mornings, and general winter things? Following an account dedicated to sharing content from Italy in the summer, which is what I did yesterday. The same goes for friends who are posting photos and videos from their hot European summer holiday.

While a little escapism can feel nice in the moment, it rarely fosters a sense of contentment or gratitude for where you are (which is, unfortunately, wintery and cold). This is less about ditching social media altogether but being attentive to what you spend time looking at. A cosy movie with friends one evening? Yes yes yes. A friend’s Instagram stories from a beach in LA? Maybe not so much.

Look for the opportunities

New Zealand flourishes in summer, there’s no doubt. But to feel good about winter, it’s important to look for opportunities or activities you can’t participate in during any other time of year.

Snow-based activities are an obvious choice (think skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or glacier climbing) but there are options too for those who prefer apres over adrenaline. Check out Aotearoa’s best hot pools, catch an ice hockey game, stargaze while the sky is at its darkest or go whale watching.

Create, and keep traditions

People have long used traditions and holidays to mark the passing of the year and bring some joy and anticipation to a cold season. In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s easy to get through winter when you have holidays like Hanukkah, Christmas, St Lucia Day or New Year’s Day. In Aotearoa, our major winter holiday is Matariki, however, there’s nothing stopping you from making a new celebration or tradition to look forward to.

Some people like to throw a mid-winter Christmas with a fancy meal and decorations, while others may mark the start of winter with an icy ocean dip followed by hot chocolate. Whatever you choose, make sure you gather your friends and family and make it a little bit special.