The Lost Spring Day Spa in Whitianga is a scenic spot for unwinding this winter. Photo / Supplied

This winter, take some time off with a relaxing sink into the North Island’s best hot pools. A hot soak makes for a rejuvenating weekend activity or a fitting end to a fun-filled family outing. We’d suggest rounding the mini holiday off with a picnic of fish and chips, of course.

1. Parakai Springs or Palm Springs

Only 40 minutes from Auckland’s centre city are the geothermal wonders of Parakai. The region grants the luxury of two pools to choose from, Parakai Springs and Palm Springs.

Along with huge indoor and outdoor pools, the springs have the action of hydro-slides huge indoor and outdoor pools. Both have cafes and food for the day’s outing, but also welcome picnics brought from home.

2. Athenree Hot Springs & Holiday Park

Just a short drive over the hill from the main beach at Waihī lies the cosy Athenree Hot Springs, with two well-maintained natural mineral pools. The pools are also open until mid-evening, making them absolutely lovely for end-of-day unwinding.

The facility is open all winter long, inviting guests from the attached holiday park and visitors stopping in from other places while on holiday (out of accommodation guests can access the pools from 10am).

The Waikite Valley Hot Pools have been delighting visitors for over 50 years. Photo / Supplied

3. Waikite Valley Thermal Pools

The water for these Rotorua hot pools comes from the natural boiling spring of Te Manaroa and is 100 per cent natural. There are five pools of varying temperatures included in the entry fee, as well as the option to purchase access to a private pool.

The location of the Waikite Valley pools means your soak will be accompanied by a scenic and steamy outlook. It’s an indulgent opportunity to relax during some time out.

The Coromandel's Hot Water Beach offers the opportunity to warm up, even in mid-winter. Photo / 123rf

4. Hot Water Beach

Forget the summertime crowds - head to Hot Water Beach on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula for a gorgeous winter soak in the dig-your-own pools. You’ll have to know your tide charts to reap the benefits of your stop (the pools are best for one hour on either side of low tide). Bring your own spade and bucket for the earthworks, and be prepared for hot, hot water.

For a special day, with guidance from the experts, join the tour to Hot Water Beach with a guide from Coromandel Adventures.

5. Whitianga Lost Spring Day Spa

Head further around the Peninsula to Whitianga and visit the unbelievable Lost Spring Thermal Springs and Day Spa. The spot resort offers geothermal pools, spa treatments and pampering, as well as exquisite dining. With gorgeous landscaping, a relaxed atmosphere and packages to suit your style of unwinding, the Lost Spring offers a little more luxury than your usual hot pools.