Don't be the pee-smelling passenger on the plane and ditch the socks when going to the toilet. Photo / 123rf

Better take note of these bad habits — if you don’t want to be the ‘annoying’ passenger on your next flight

Flying is one of the most magical experiences for every travel buff. Truly, every human should experience the thrill of looking out the plane window and gaining a unique perspective of the world from 30,000 feet above. However, amidst the excitement of travel, it’s easy to forget the importance of proper plane etiquette.

For many, flight attendants are the unsung heroes who make your flying experience even better; yet, they often have to deal with challenging and, at times, downright gross passengers.

In a recent TikTok video, flight attendant Cher (@CherDallas) revealed some of the most disturbing passenger behaviours she’s encountered during her five years on the job. If you don’t want to be the annoying neighbour on your next flight, then better take note of these (bad) habits.

One of the grossest habits that flight attendants can’t stomach is when passengers go to the toilet without shoes, and worse, still wearing socks, leaving them with “soggy, pee-covered socks” for the duration of the flight.

Cher said she would encounter sock-enthusiast passengers like this at least once a week, and they did stink up the cabin.

The video has sparked a mix of reactions from viewers, with many expressing disgust and disbelief. One commenter said it grossed them out so much, they had to stop eating their lunch. Another viewer sarcastically joked that they liked it when people went into the lavatory with socks on because it soaked up the water on the floor, leaving it dry for them.

Apart from the stinky-socks situation, Cher mentioned other bad passenger habits such as people ignoring her greetings or compliments, which she finds disrespectful.

“I’ll stand there and give somebody a full-on compliment like, ‘Hi hello, how are you, I love your top’, and they will look at me dead in the face, turn and walk down the aisle and not say a single word.”

Flight attendants often encounter weird behaviours from passengers on every flight. Photo /123rf

But, despite this, Cher sympathises because she knows some passengers may find flying overwhelming and that’s why they unwittingly ignore greetings or compliments.

However, she strongly disapproves of passengers taking photos of her while she’s working, especially when they purposely include her in the shot.

“They’ll literally take their phone and have me doing my job over their shoulder,” she explains, noting this goes beyond just capturing the excitement of being on a plane. Despite politely trying to avoid being in these photos, Cher often finds herself unintentionally included, captured from unflattering angles.

Lastly, Cher admits passengers who linger in the galley alert her because it can sometimes indicate they’re planning to help themselves to the trolley.

“If you feel like your flight attendants are giving you side eye for your yoga routine in the galley when we’re not there, it’s just because we’ve seen people go back there to fix themselves a little beverage,” she says.

Despite these challenges, Cher maintains her love for her job and passengers, expressing gratitude for the interesting stories they provide.

“We love y’all, and you guys give me really good stories to tell. I love it because my job would be so boring if not.”