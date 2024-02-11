An ex-flight attendant with nearly two decades of experience in the industry has shared his top five tips for ensuring you travel germ-free on the plane. Photo / Getty Images

The earlier in the day you travel, the cleaner your plane is likely to be - that’s what a former flight attendant has to say about hygiene standards when it comes to air travel.

According to Jay Robert, a former flight attendant with almost 20 years of experience in the aviation industry, your plane will be a lot dirtier if you fly later in the day.

“Throughout the day, there’s only one time to perform light spot cleaning, with some airlines relying on cabin crew to maintain cabin presentability until the plane reaches its final destination for the night stop, during which the aircraft is more thoroughly cleaned in preparation for the flight out the following morning,” Robert told the Daily Mail, attributing the matter to the “tight schedules” airports operate around.

“Most airlines that operate domestic and short-haul flights adhere to tight schedules, limiting the time aircraft spend on the ground.”

However, those who wish to take early-morning flights to avoid the germs that build up over the day will not be completely safe.

Robert relayed four other tips to help you keep yourself safe from germs on a flight.

Robert recommends wiping down your seat area with disinfectant wipes to ensure there are no germs remaining from the passengers who sat there before you. Photo / Getty Images

Firstly, he said, passengers should sanitise their area on the plane when they sit down - including the seats, tray tables, armrests, screens and seatbelt - and completely avoid the seat-back pocket.

“One area I steer clear of is the seat-back pocket, as it often harbours various unpleasant surprises, from dirty tissues and diapers to full barf bags,” he recommended.

Robert also said he would not sit on the seat cushion, as the seats on planes are allegedly left uncleaned between flights. He suggested people should use a blanket to cover their seat when sitting.

“On several occasions, passengers have complained they sat in what seemed like clean seats, only to discover that the cushion beneath the cover was soiled and damp from the previous flight,” he said, while also advising travellers to only use the pillows provided on the plane for back support.

“Lazy cleaners often change only the top layer and not the entire cushion, meaning the pillow may still carry stains from bodily fluids like drool, sweat and blood.”

Thirdly, Robert recommended you keep your shoes on.

Even though you might be trying to relax as much as possible while in a small space, the ex-flight attendant said that the “nasty” carpets should act as a deterrent to taking off your shoes. It’s unsanitary for other passengers, foot odour can bother fellow travellers, and it can even be a “real threat to air quality”.

You may find it relaxing, but taking your shoes off on a plane is unhygienic and can cause discomfort to other passengers, Robert says. Photo / Getty Images

“I’ve encountered situations where the scent emanating from someone’s bare feet was so overpowering that I had to discreetly spray perfume in that area,” he recollected.

“There were also instances it was so toxic that I had to wake passengers and deliberately discuss the matter, explaining that their foot odour was causing discomfort to others and it was necessary [for them] to wear their shoes.”

Lastly, to ensure you have a germ-free flight, Robert recommended that you watch out for any unwanted surprises at your feet before you put your belongings on the floor.

Your carry-on items could get covered by a substance that leaked or an earlier passenger spilled on the floor.

“Before placing your bags on the floor, carefully inspect your floor area, especially under seats, as cleaners often overlook these areas,” he said, recommending you place the plastic bag blankets are provided in by the airline under the seat in front of you as a floor cover for your belongings.

Despite nearly two decades in the aviation industry, Robert said he finds it hard to “trust” airline hygiene standards, claiming “cleanliness standards” struggle to be met as cleaning companies tend to be “overworking and underpaying” their staff.

“Aircraft cleaning is highly unpredictable,” he said. “Even airlines renowned for their cleanliness standards fly to airports where they lack complete control over the contracted cleaning company.”