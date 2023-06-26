The young woman was shocked by the passenger's bold act. Photo / @teatinz

A young woman’s video of a fellow plane passenger’s attempt to find stretch their legs has gone viral on TikTok.

Despite their sky-high prices, plane seats don’t offer a lot of space to stretch your legs, which makes it all the more tempting to look for creative ways to spread out during a long flight.

However, one traveller’s attempt to find a little extra legroom left a fellow passenger horrified.

During a flight, 24-year-old Tivona from Washington was disturbed by the passenger behind her and quickly grabbed her phone to film the shocking position they had taken.

She then uploaded it to TikTok, where it was been viewed more than 27 million times.

“No way people actually do this, I’m flabbergasted,” Tivona wrote in the video’s caption.

In the clip, viewers see Tivona’s sitting in a plane seat, her face aghast and text overlay reading: “I felt something tickle my leg”.

It then cuts to a shot of her shoes, and, as she moves her legs to the right, a passenger’s bare foot protruding from underneath her seat.

Tivona was surprised at just how far the passenger had to stretch their legs to reach in front of her seat. Photo / @teatinz

“They were cold,” she wrote in the video.

“Do you know how far you have to reach your feet to touch the person in front of you??!!!!” she added.

The clip quickly went viral, raking up tens of millions of views and over 53,000 comments.

Many shared Tivona’s disgust, describing the situation as “foul” and saying they “would be sick” if it happened to them.

One person wrote it had given them a new fear while flying and another said such an act should be fined $5000.

“The way I would’ve A town stomped and screamed,” suggested one person.

In the spirit of honesty, one viewer admitted to doing something similar from time to time while flying but only by accident.

“Whenever I want to stretch my legs too long I sometimes hit the passengers in front of me by accident,” they wrote.

However, most agreed that travellers should keep their feet well away from fellow passengers while flying.