Girlfriend forced to fly economy while boyfriend splashes out on first-class flights. Photo / Getty Images

A luxury romantic getaway sounds like a dream – until your lover leaves you in economy.

Travelling together can be a test of any relationship, but for one couple, it has become a huge source of tension.

A viral Reddit post has shed light on a disagreement between a couple with differing financial capacities over seating arrangements on an upcoming flight.

In the post, the anonymous girlfriend shared that her boyfriend booked himself a first-class ticket for their trip while leaving her to choose between economy and first class at her own expense.

Before going into detail about the incident, she prefaced by saying it was not a casual fling. They have been in a fully-committed relationship for a few years and she is aware of their financial differences.

She also shared that they have different lifestyles and different financial capacities; they don’t live together and pay for things separately. Most of the time these differences don’t bother her and she does not envy his situation.

However, in her post, she shared that when they were talking about going on a trip together, her boyfriend sent over his flight details - first-class, no less- and gave her the option of booking a seat that she could afford for herself.

Boyfriend in first-class left his lover on economy on their way to a couple's trip. Photo / 123rf

“We started discussing a trip together,” she wrote. “He sends me some flight details later that are just for him - first class as he usually does. So I ask what that means, and he says I can pay for whatever I want - economy or first class. I got upset and cited the income differential. He told me I do fine.”

After realising she couldn’t sit with him in first class, she had no choice but to pay for economy, but was still feeling upset about the fact her boyfriend earns double what she does. She felt that he should have considered her financial situation and at least offered to contribute to her upgrade if he wanted to fly separately.

“In my defense, I thought the point of the trip was to go together, so was surprised by the lack of caring or coordination about the flight tickets. I feel like if we’re going together, if he wants to be in first class, he should be willing to pay to have me with him.”

The woman’s post ignited a flurry of responses, with some users questioning the nature of their relationship. Some suggested that if they are truly committed to each other, they should be more willing to compromise and support each other financially, regardless of their individualistic tendencies.

One person wrote: “I was just going to say ... I cannot imagine my dad making my mom sit in economy, while he’s dining on lobster rolls and Champagne.”

Many commenters have also regarded their relationship as bizarre, implying that they are not in a relationship at all.

Another added: “This is so weird. You guys aren’t a couple on multiple levels here. Both of you would have to care more for this to work. It’s so separate why even bother staying together.”

Others, however, thought the boyfriend may be tired of supporting her financially, “Can understand him not wanting to finance her all the time when she has the resources but won’t meet him in the middle out of financial insecurity.”

The original Reddit post is now deleted, but the comments continue to flood in.