Top 5 destinations for Kiwi couples in 2023 - Flight Centre study

Travelling with your best friend or beloved is one of life’s more wonderful (and at times, challenging) experiences. So it’s no surprise Flight Centre found couples were the second largest ‘type’ of booking, right behind solo travellers.

Couples represented 27 per cent of all bookings made between January 1 and November 1, 2023 with the travel agency, according to a recent report.

Similar to solo travellers (30 per cent of all bookings) and small groups, travelling duos tended to be in their fifties, with an average age of 55.

Flight Centre’s general manager Heidi Walker said the older skew was likely because this demographic has money to spend on travel.

“Most of our couple customers are in their 50s. They are often empty nesters with more disposable income to spend on things like travel” she explained. However, the older age skew could also be caused by younger travellers’ tendency to book travel independently rather than using a travel agent.

Where did couples travel in 2023?

Whether they travelled solo, as a small group or as a couple, Fligth Centre found customers tended to favour the same destinations. All three groups had London, Sydney and Brisbane in their list of five most popular destinations.

For couples, the other most popular spots were Nadi in Fiji and Singapore, in Asia.

Walker said it made sense for couples to favour Fiji given its romantic reputation.

“Romantic, adults-only resorts at warm destinations like Fiji or Rarotonga are always popular with this demographic, though we are seeing plenty take off to destinations further afield as well,” she said, adding that London was often popular for all groups as a gateway to Europe.

Top Destinations for Kiwi Couples in 2023

London Brisbane Sydney Nadi Singapore

Anyone who has travelled as a pair, especially with a romantic partner, will know it isn’t always smooth sailing.

One of the most controversial issues often debated online is how couples should navigate upgrades on flights. In particular, when one person is upgraded to a better class and the other is left in economy.

According to Kiwi therapist and clinical psychologist Nic Beets, how your loved one acts around an upgrade can be a red flag or a sign of a healthy relationship.