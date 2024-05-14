Treat your loved ones to a well-deserved holiday with these deals. Photo / 123RF

Treat your loved ones to a well-deserved holiday with these deals. Photo / 123RF

There’s no perfect time for a holiday - except now!

Whether you’re planning a solo trip, a romantic getaway, a kids’ treat or a whole family excursion, we have deals that can make your next getaway cheaper and better.

Discover something new in the Nordics

Ready to embark on a new adventure to see the world’s most breathtaking landscapes? Then Adventure World’s Grand Nordics trip is the perfect deal for you. This 22-day journey begins and ends in Copenhagen, and tours the great Nordics - from Norway’s rugged fjords to the beautiful cities of Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki. You’ll also get to explore the beautiful capital of Finnish Lapland and indulge in Nordic cuisine at its finest.

As a bonus, you’ll get to tick off one of the best natural spectacles: the magical and vibrant hues of the Northern Lights.

This deal starts at $13,159 per person and includes meals, accommodation and transportation. Visit adventureworld.com/en-nz/tours/grand-nordics to book or call 0800 238 368.

Explore the beauty of the Nordic countries with this deal.

Set your sights - and skis - on Canada

You’ll never run out of spots to ski at the second-largest ski resort in Canada, Sun Peaks. With 135 runs spreading over 4270 skiable acres of terrain, Sun Peaks is the ideal spot for powder hounds. At the heart of the ski resort there’s the recently renovated Sun Peaks Village, offering ski-to-door access, three slopeside hot tubs and one outdoor heated pool.

Enjoy the wide ski field and stay at the hotel for a whole week with House of Travel’s seven-night package for only $4255 per person, share twin. This includes return Air Canada economy-class airfares from Auckland, accommodation and early-bird lift tickets.

Book until May 17, 2024 through their website hot.co.nz/sun-peaks or call 0800 713 715.

READ MORE: Why Sun Peaks Resort makes for a great holiday - even if you don’t ski.

Go skiing at Sun Peaks Resort.

Plan your next luxury voyage

Embark on a Mediterranean luxury cruise aboard Silver Ray with Silversea Cruises. Visit Cadiz, western Europe’s oldest city, explore lively medinas at Tangier, and enjoy the romance of Casablanca.

The 11-night Silversea cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona has it all: an upgraded deluxe veranda suite, return flights, return private executive transfer from your home to the airport within 80km, shore excursions, complimentary drinks, butler service and US$1000 in Shipboard Credit per suite.

Book before May 31 via travel-associates.co.nz or call 0800 951 655.

The top deck of SilverSea Cruises' Silver Ray.

Upgrade your staycation in Fiji

Family trips can be exhausting to plan, but this five-night escape to Fiji’s Plantation Island Resort will make your next holiday a breeze.

For just $662 family share (two adults/two children), you’ll get to stay at Plantation Island, access its great amenities, and as a bonus, spend two nights in Nadi staying at Fiji Gateway Hotel. You’ll be welcomed with a shell lei, free kids’ access to Coconut Kids Club and Lairo Club, and a one-course dinner at Tavola Restaurant with two to three hours of babysitting.

Book your stay before May 31 at plantationisland.com/specials/ or call 0800 758 787.

Treat your whole family to a Fiji trip.

Say yes to a tropical holiday in Queensland

Embrace holiday mode with a five-night stay at the lush tropical gardens of Port Douglas with your whole family. The Freestyle Resort Port Douglas offers one and two-bedroom apartments, perfect for families who want to escape the daily hustle and bustle.

Situated perfectly between the spectacular natural beauty of the Daintree Rainforest and the incredible sights of the Great Barrier Reef, this package offers a retreat for your whole family, complete with a full-day Quicksilver Outer Great Barrier Reef Cruise, a wildlife habitat adventure, complimentary wine, and an exclusive My Queensland Experience pass, all for just $749 per person.

Don’t miss this tropical getaway - secure this deal before May 31. Visit myqueensland.co.nz/package/freestyle-resort-port-douglas-5-night-one-bedroom-garden-apartment-land/ or call 0800 654 175 to book.

Stay at one of Australia's best hotels with your whole family.

