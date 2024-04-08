Soak up all-things-local with a homestay in a traditional community.

From Italy to California, this week’s holiday offers will take you on exciting adventures, scenic sights, and luxurious escapes.

Explore the wonders of Peru and Bolivia

Intrepid adventures, touring from Lima to La Paz over 15 days, are discounted by 15 per cent for the November 18 departure. The wonders of Peru and Bolivia include a walk beneath the Amazon Jungle’s lush canopy, trekking the llama-inhabited plains of the Sacred Valley, and soaking up all-things-local, with a homestay in a traditional community. Priced from $4549 each, for bookings made by May 19. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Enjoy a travel inspired High Tea

Come this Saturday, high teas with an intriguing twist, created by Auckland chef Sean Connolly, are being served in QT Auckland’s Esther Restaurant. Slide into autumnal weekends with these Saturday afternoon foodie delights, on offer from noon until 4pm. The cost is $79 each for an extensive Esther’s High Tea ranging from Mediterranean-style savoury delicacies, through to a burgeoning trolley of French-inspired desserts and sweet treats, crafted by Esther’s pastry chef. And, if you’d rather not drive home afterwards, or if you’re visiting Auckland, QT Auckland is offering a special room rate of $299-a-night to celebrate Esther’s High Teas.

Contact: QT Auckland at 4 Viaduct Harbour Ave, phone (09) 379 9123, or book your Saturday high tea at qthotels.com

Crown Princess will take you to Hawaii for two full days of exploring Honolulu and Maui.

Sail through the Pacific

Book yourself a Crown Princess fare for September this year when she weaves her way through the Pacific Ocean over 23 days, then taking you home to Auckland. Departing from San Francisco on September 24, a share-twin Princess Standard Fare starts at $2709 each. Crown Princess will head along California’s coastline to dock in Los Angeles, where you can stroll Hollywood Boulevard, then it’s on to Hawaii for two full days of exploring Honolulu and Maui. Three days in French Polynesia are also on the itinerary – then you’ll sail to New Zealand for a stop in the Bay of Islands, before alighting for the final time in Auckland. Airfares to San Francisco from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com

Visit three of Italy’s most beautiful destinations. Photo / Pixabay

Coast through Italy’s top spots

Take an eight-night train ride to three of Italy’s most beautiful destinations – Rome, Florence, and the Cinque Terre National Park. You’ll stay for two and three nights in each destination, including your own private apartment in Manarola while you’re on the coast for three nights. This package is priced from $4675 each, twin-share, and includes daily breakfasts, small group tours, wine-tasting and even a pesto-making lesson. Choose from selected departures in June, July, and September this year. Flights from New Zealand to Italy are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz

Experience a luxurious Fiji escape

Overlooking Fiji’s idyllic Coral Coast on one side and its own private beach and lagoon on the other, the Shangri La Yanuca Island can be your luxurious escape for seven nights in November or during the first fortnight in December this year. Priced from $2109 each, airfares from New Zealand are additional. Your Lagoon Yanuca Deluxe Room comes with daily breakfasts and a FJ$1000 food and beverage credit. You’ll also have private airport transfers. Book by April 15. Travel between November 1 and December 15.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz