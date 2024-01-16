Redwoods Treewalk has developed features such as a stunning entrance and a 9m lantern since 2016. Photo / Lantern Image Assets

For those already anticipating their next annual leave application, consider Australia, Rarotonga, Fiji, and more with this week’s great travel offers.

Live the high life in Rotorua

Rotorua’s Redwoods Treewalk is celebrating its eighth birthday this month. Since its 2016 opening, the popular attraction has developed features such as a stunning entrance and a 9m lantern, both created by artist David Trubridge. Redwoods Nightlights is a magical lantern-lit night walk while Redwoods Altitude is an exhilarating eight-storey-high forest adventure with swing bridges, flying foxes, and a bungy-like drop. Combo passes are available along with day and night passes, and a fast pass — designed to allow travellers who are juggling time constraints to secure pre-booked timeslots, so they can avoid queues.

Contact: Redwoods Treewalk and Altitude by checking out treewalk.co.nz

Retreat to your ocean view room at the ‘adults-only’ Club Raro Resort.

Explore Rarotonga for a week

Head into Rarotonga’s hinterland by 4WD, then retreat to your ocean view room at the ‘adults-only’ Club Raro Resort, set on the beachfront. A seven-night escape is priced from $899 each. Have your Flight Centre travel expert book this holiday for you, and you’ll receive up to $535 worth of bonuses, including an inland 4-wheel-drive tour through the Cook Islands’ biggest island’s lush tropical wilderness. Book by January 28. Travel between February 9 and June 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Radisson Blu Resort was voted the number one ‘Family friendly resort in Fiji’ by Tripadvisor.

Find family fun in Fiji

Voted the number one ‘Family friendly resort in Fiji’ by travel website, Tripadvisor, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji boasts a choice of spacious garden view or lagoon view guest rooms and fully self-contained one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. A four-night holiday starts at $2149 each, twin-share. Up to two children can travel with you. Their flights start at $479 each (aged from 2 to 11). Travel is with Fiji Airways Value from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Return Nadi Airport transfers, buffet breakfast daily, free WiFi and a ‘Kids eat for free’ deal, are included. There are several bonuses in this package, including a room upgrade. Book by February 5. Travel between February 5 and March 2.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715, or your own travel agent. Check out hot.co.nz

Explore the wonders of Canada

Indulge in a luxurious nine-day Canadian adventure with Globus — a carefully curated tour called ‘Historic Cities of Eastern Canada.’ Highlights are a blend of culture and natural wonders, such as Niagara Falls, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Cap-de-la Madeleine, and old town Quebec. Book by February 29 with a Travel Associates adviser to receive a $130 discount each. This trip is priced from $5399 each, twin-share, and departs from Toronto on May 10. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Cruises range from a four-night Whitsundays cruise from Brisbane to a three-night comedy cruise from Sydney.

Cruise Australia’s coast

Pay a $49 deposit to book one of P&O’s 2024 cruises, and your room-at-sea will come with an onboard credit worth up to $300. The booking deadline is January 30. Cruises range from a four-night Whitsundays cruise from Brisbane, priced from $603 each, twin-share, to a three-night comedy cruise from Sydney, priced from $493 each, twin-share. There is a range of departure dates available.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz