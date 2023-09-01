See more of Singapore, Spain and the Sahara in Travel hot deals

Catedral de Santa María de Palma de Mallorca. Photo / Tom Podmore, Unsplash

FIVE-STAR BALEARIC ISLANDS

A luxurious Mallorca holiday, spending three nights at the five-star St Regis Mardavall Mallorca in a Grand Deluxe Garden View room, is priced from $2049pp, and comes with a US$100 Food and Beverage Credit. All guest rooms boast large, private terraces, capturing picture-postcard Mediterranean Sea views. Touted as a deal for those seeking the ultimate in relaxation and indulgence, guests can stay during April or May, through to May 28. Book by October 1 this year. Airfares from New Zealand to Spain are additional.

Cast away to Fiji's Tivua Island. Photo / Captain Cook Cruises

GO SOLO TO FIJI’S CRUISEY LAGOONS

Travelling and sleeping solo on tours and cruises usually incurs a “single supplement” cost which, essentially, means holidaying with a partner is cheaper. However, book your solo holiday by September 30 with Captain Cook Cruises Fiji and the “single supplement” charge will be waived - but you must travel by March 31 next year. This solo traveller offer includes a complimentary upgrade and applies to Captain Cook Cruises’ entire raft of itineraries. Solo travel prices now start from the usual twin-share price of $3297pp for a three-night cruise, or from $7693pp for a seven-night cruise.

The Clan's rooftop Sky Pool boasts spectacular views of downtown Singapore. Photo / The Clan Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality

SINGAPORE IN STYLE

Seek the best airfares to Singapore, then book a four-night stay at The Clan Hotel. This accommodation package starts at $945pp, twin-share. Return private car transfers from Singapore Airport to the hotel are included, as are daily breakfasts, Wi-Fi, and one ticket to River Wonders – Asia’s only river-themed wildlife park. A late afternoon (3pm) hotel check-out is guaranteed. Book by September 30. Travel periods are right now until September 13; September 18 to October 23; October 27 to November 13; November 17 to 30. One free night’s accommodation is included if your stay is between December 1 to 29; January 2 through to February 18 or from February 24 to 29 next year.

The Plaza de Cibeles is at the historic centre of Madrid, Spain. Photo / Supplied

SPAIN TO THE SAHARA

A 16-day tour promises to make every day an adventure as you’re transported through the best pockets of Spain, Morocco and Portugal. You’ll experience the ancient Medina of Fes where you’ll undoubtedly find treasures to bring home. On an Andalusian farm, the Albaserrada family will prepare a traditional barbecue for your tour group, and in Portugal, you’ll explore the locals’ proud seafaring heritage. Discounted by almost $700, this Trafalgar tour is now priced from $6279pp, twin-share. Book by September 5. Travel between April 27 and June 22 next year. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Spend an extra night for free at Singapore's Village Hotel Sentosa. Photo / Supplied

SENTOSA: JEWEL OF THE STRAITS

Village Hotel Sentosa is perfect for a family holiday this year or next, with the family-share price starting at $685pp for holidays taken by November 30. This includes one night free of charge. Full breakfasts are included daily, as are the return private transfers from Singapore Airport and across the causeway to Sentosa Island. Airfares from New Zealand to Singapore are additional. Book by September 30. Travel periods are from September 1 to 13 or September 18 to November 30. Next year, the family-share price starts at $714pp. Travel periods are January 2 to February 29 or March 1 to 31. Family share is based on two adults and two children aged 2 years to 11 years.