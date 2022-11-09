Two people enjoying the view from the steps leading to the coastal village of Azenhas do Mar, Portugal. Photo / Getty Images

OARSOME ABEL TASMAN

Waka Abel Tasman's most popular sea tour "appoints" you as one of the important waka crew who paddle along the Abel Tasman coast to Toka Ngāwha – Split Apple Rock. Based in Kaiteriteri, less than an hour's drive from Nelson, Abel Tasman Waka's beautiful waka make this an easy, two-hour trip. No experience is required. Discounted for groups of eight people or more, an adult ticket is $95. Tickets for children aged 2-14 years are $65 each. There are even little paddles available for very young children to be a part of the waka crew. The special family deal (two adults, two children) is $270.

Contact: Abel Tasman Waka, freephone 0800 925 228 or e-mail kiaora@WakaAbelTasman.nz or check out wakaabeltasman.nz/waka-tours/

Cruise the Adriatic in Croatia. Photo / House of Travel

101 REASONS TO VISIT DALMATIA

Spend seven nights aboard MS My Way as she cruises along Croatia's stunning Dalmatian coastline, stopping off to allow passengers to explore medieval coastal towns and savour delectable local cuisine. Book by November 18 and choose from two departures – either May 6 or September 7 next year. The Adriatic Delights Cruise, from Split to Dubrovnik, is priced from $2005pp, twin-share, in an air-conditioned en suite cabin. This price includes airport transfers, city tours, a welcome dinner and a captain's dinner with live music. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by November 18.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/journeys-to-come/adriatic-delights-cruise-cmpctt2510

Assisi in Umbria, Italy. Photo / Supplied

POLAND AND PILGRIMS

From walking in Poland's mountains, to exploring the Camino trails of Magna Via Francigena in Italy, or cruising and biking the Low Countries from Amsterdam to Bruges, there is a raft of Early Bird discounted 2023 travel offers to choose from at UTracks. Just one example is an eight-day Provence Backroads trip – a self-guided cycling tour, with all your accommodation along the way organised for you. Usually priced at $2490, this seven-night journey is now $2366pp, twin-share. Comfortable accommodation with en suite facilities, daily luggage transfers, bicycles and some meals are included.

Contact: UTracks, freephone 0800 350 354 or check out utracks.com

Two people enjoying the view from the steps leading to the coastal village of Azenhas do Mar, Portugal. Photo / Getty Images

IBERIA AND THE SPANISH SAHARA

An adventurous 16-day tour through Spain, Portugal, and Morocco sets off in May next year from Madrid. Book the May 13 departure or the May 20 departure, both priced from $5379pp, by this Sunday night, November 13. Staying in luxurious hotels, your itinerary schedule includes a traditional barbecue at a family farm in Andalusia, celebrating Portugal's proud seafaring heritage, and exploring the ancient Medina of Fes, where you're bound to find treasures to take home. You'll visit towns and cities such as Toledo, Granada, Costa del Sol, Marrakesh, Casablanca, Seville, and Lisbon. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/16598633





CRUISEY VIEWS ON VISTA

A luxurious cruise in the Caribbean, departing on December 30 next year, will sail you into the New Year of 2024 aboard Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Vista. Priced from $7139pp, your home for 10 days will be a Veranda Stateroom. Main meals are included, as are shuttles, Wi-Fi and shipboard credits. Sailing from Antigua, Vista heads to Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia, St Barthelemy, the cruise ending in Miami. Book by this Tuesday, November 15. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/united-states/yachtsman-s-caribbean-16623327