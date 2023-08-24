Arrive in Italy after a 27-day voyage aboard Splendida. Photo / Supplied

Sail out of Cape Town aboard Splendida

The aptly named cruise ship Splendida has 14 restaurants, five swimming pools and 17 decks decorated in elegant Italian style, combined with cutting-edge marine technology. In April next year Splendida departs from Cape Town for a 27-night Africa to Italy cruise. Priced from $5990pp, twin-share, (a saving of $1250pp), the Bucket List Journey departs from Auckland with a night flight to Cape Town, landing on April 1, where you’ll have a two-night stay in the city. Bonus inclusions on this 30-night trip, valued at over $2500, include a scenic rail journey from Genoa to Milan and a night’s accommodation there. mycruises.co.nz/cruise/msc-africa-to-italy-bucket-list-discovery-2024/30

5-star Bali at Bassin des aigrettes. Photo / Supplied

Seven nights of Bali

A five-star luxury escape for two people to stay seven nights in Bali, including return airfares from Auckland, is priced from $5195. Your accommodation is at Padma Resort Legian - a resort immersed in the rich heritage, arts and culture of Bali. Welcome drinks for you both, daily breakfasts, private airport transfers and a sunset dinner cruise are all included. Book by October 31. Travel between October 1 and March 31. flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/id-ba-legian/5-star-padma-resort-legian-with-sunset-dinner-cruise-NZ38820

Tee off at the Formosa Rydges. Photo /Supplied

Tee time at Rydges Formosa

All it takes is a 40-minute drive from central Auckland to find yourself chilling out in a 170ha haven – the Rydges Formosa Golf Resort, which nestles against the Pōhutukawa Coast and includes an 18-hole championship golf course. Here, you can unwind with great dining, a round or two of golf and a quiet night’s sleep and rest – or two. Priced from $188-a-night for spacious and contemporary villa accommodation, the more nights you book, the more generous the discount. Book by August 31 and stay by October 10. rydges.com/accommodation/new-zealand/formosa-golf-resort/offers/hotel/winter-sale-2023/

Whistler Blackcomb is one of Canada's premier ski destinations. Photo / Supplied

Sublime Canadian Skiing in Whistler

Spend your days in the snowy climes of Canada’s mountains and snuggle down for three nights at the five-star Fairmont Chateau Whistler in a Fairmont Gold Room. Nestled at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, the resort offers exclusive private lounge access, continental breakfasts, evening cocktail canapes and late-night house-made treats in the Gold Lounge. Priced from $1659pp, twin-share, this package must be booked by September 4. Travel between April 16 and May 21. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/whistler/fairmont-chateau-whistler-17247407

Sail the Mediterranean with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Photo / Supplied

Book ahead to sail the Med with Regent Seven Seas

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is tempting travellers to cruise with them through Europe by offering an Early Bird Incentive, a lower than standard deposit requirement, US$500 ($838) credits to spend on board, and suite upgrades, free of charge. These cruises must be booked by August 31. The required deposit is 7.5 per cent. One cruise, which is aboard Seven Seas Navigator, sets sail from Trieste, Italy, on May 24 next year, and heads for Monte Carlo via ports in Croatia, Italy, Greece and France. More than 70 on-shore inclusions are part of this 10-night cruise, which is priced from $14,220pp for a Deluxe Veranda Suite – although your free suite upgrades to a Concierge Suite, a saving of more than $2000. RSSC.com/Early-Bird