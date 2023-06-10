Europe bound? Ask the experts where to go, how to get there and what to pack. Photo / Pedro Lastra; Unsplash

Europe bound? Ask the experts where to go, how to get there and what to pack. Photo / Pedro Lastra; Unsplash

With the Covid blues behind us, now’s a great time to make the long-haul trip to Europe. Exciting, yes. But when and where to go, how to get there and what to pack? Jacqui Gibson turns to the experts for advice.

When to go?

Insights and tips from Sofia Hansson, Australia Chair, European Travel Commission

Now’s a great time, with New Zealand visitor numbers showing strong demand for Europe. Kiwis have a strong awareness of Europe and its rich history and culture. The natural scenery is so spectacular and diverse. You can go cycling in Austria, hike the rugged outdoors of Ireland and take a scenic rail journey in Switzerland. Food is another key motivator – Europe has plenty of exceptional cuisine experiences from Michelin-star restaurants to artisan markets to cafes that source locally-made produce. As the world emerges from the pandemic, travellers are looking for ways to make up for lost time. They want new experiences and to create new memories. New Zealanders are definitely embracing this trend.

Europe's natural scenery is so spectacular and diverse. Photo / Christian Regg; Unsplash

Top tips: Stay longer (as Kiwis tend to do). Take every opportunity to leave a lighter footprint and contribute to the local communities you visit. When it comes to timing, yes, Europe is a year-round destination. But do consider travelling in the shoulder seasons. Travelling outside the European summer holidays, for example, means you’ll avoid the crowds, put less stress on the visitor infrastructure (often historic) and have more time to enjoy Europe’s friendly, welcoming locals.

Where to go?

Insights and tips from Heidi Walker, General Manager, Flight Centre New Zealand

Kiwi travellers will always flock to the major centres of Europe – London, Paris and Rome. In the height of summer, those places can be quite busy, making it hard to get accommodation. Booking a tour means you can cover a lot more ground than you might if you planned the trip yourself. Plus, accommodation and activities, which are often exclusive, are included, meaning more value for money.

Booking a tour means you cover more ground than you might independently. Photo / Gonzalo Mendiola; Unsplash

Top tips: New Zealanders travelling long-haul from Europe will certainly have to stop somewhere on the way. My advice is to do a slightly longer layover and take in another city. It’s generally cheaper and means you get a mini-holiday as part of your bigger holiday. I’d also say that travel insurance is no longer a luxury or an option for travellers. It’s absolutely a must-have. At Flight Centre, we offer the Captain’s Package, a bundle of different services, which includes a lost baggage tracking option. Travel is more complex now and with global labour shortages still affecting travel, lost luggage is still a reality for some travellers.

How to get there

Insights and tips from Adair Cameron, Managing Director & Travel Specialist, Red Hot Travel and Events

I’m the queen of prep and my advice on the best way to get to Europe is to do your homework or contact a travel agent to help you find the best flights. Agents charge fees, but our access to the airlines’ real-time booking system means we can help you get a great flight, great seats on flights and an ideal stopover. We’ll also be there for any mishaps on the road like cancelled flights, insurance claims and lost luggage.

Travel agents might charge fees but they can help you get the exact holiday you crave. Photo / Février Photography;Unsplash

Top tips: New routes through the Middle East, Asia and the US are being added every day. Keep an eye out for those. I’m a big fan of the stopover, even if it’s just for 12 hours to shower, nap and ease yourself into a different time zone. I can definitely recommend returning from Europe via New York with Air New Zealand. I recently bookended a trip to Paris and Switzerland with a few days in New York before jumping on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Auckland. It was fantastic. As far as recovering from jet lag is concerned, it’s important to stay hydrated. It’s by far the most important thing you can do. Have minimal alcohol en route, take hydrating electrolyte tablets and don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

What to pack

Sofia: A sense of adventure. Immerse yourself in the uniqueness of the destinations in Europe – and try to get off the traditional routes. Smaller boutique destinations such as Slovenia, as well as larger destinations like Germany and Switzerland, have completely reinvented their tourism offerings.

Smaller boutique destinations such as Slovenia are growing in appeal. Photo / Eugene Kuznetsov; Unsplash

Heidi: A change of clothes in your carry-on – maybe even swimwear – in case your holiday starts without your luggage.

Adair: I always take a travel blanket (some airlines don’t supply them) and a travel pillow if I’m in economy.