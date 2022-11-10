The list suggests places to reconsider visiting in 2023. Photo / Unsplash

Most travel rankings inspire travellers to add new and exciting destinations to their travel bucket list but a recent roundup aims to do the opposite next year.

Travel site Fordor has published a 'No List' that describes places travellers should avoid in 2023. Unlike the well-known 'do not travel' list by MFAT, the destinations on Fodor's list should be skipped, not because they are unsafe but because they need a break from tourism.

Fodor's 'No List' covers several destinations travellers should avoid in 2023, and why.

Several European spots make the list, including Venice, which has long struggled with mass tourism, Italy's Amalfi Coast, where narrow coastal roads are often packed with visitors and Amsterdam; a town that has exploded in popularity since legalising cannabis.

Those who plan to explore France's coastal Calanques should reconsider, with popular areas like Étretat in Normandy and Calanques National Park near Marseilles suffering erosion and landslides due to large tourist numbers.

Across the pond, people are encouraged to give Cornwall in England a miss, or at least skip an overnight stay as short-term holiday rentals have been labelled as a key contributor to the housing crisis.

In America, California's Lake Tahoe should be left to heal from sediment pollution and heavy car traffic caused by tourists.

Thailand is also mentioned after the country publically announced it wanted quality tourists, not quantity. Meanwhile, Antarctica's fragile ecosystems mean it's a no-go zone too.

Destinations struggling with water crises were called out as well. Tourists were warned away from Greece, Malaga and Maui as well as the Danube and Rhine rivers and Lake Powell and Lake Mead in the US.

Fortunately, avoiding a place entirely isn't the only way you can help protect a destination, it's environment and community.

Tourists can play a key part in renegeration by supporting local, small-scale businesses, visiting during quieter shoulder seasons, using public transport and avoiding unsustainable/unethial activities.

Otherwise, you can make plans to visit these beautiful but fragile places in coming years.